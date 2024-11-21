Notes & Nods

Lutheran Church in the Foothills

Lutheran Church in the Foothills will celebrate the talents of Dr. Sun Coe, the church’s longtime keyboardist, on Sunday at 10 a.m. It will be Coe’s last official day as accompanist for LCIF. Coe, who holds a doctorate in music from USC, has graced the congregation with her musical talents and warm personality for 24 years. All are invited to join the LCIF congregation in a special tribute to their beloved accompanist during regular worship with Pastor Rick Hall at 10 a.m. A celebration will follow in the church’s Fellowship Hall. The church announced the addition of Katherine Frantzen as LCIF accompanist.

Frantzen is the daughter of a previous youth and family minister at LCIF, Paul (and Julie) Frantsen. The church community looks forward to honoring Dr. Coe’s legacy while welcoming Frantzen to the musical team.

And LCIF is gearing up for the holidays with a special Thanksgiving Eve service and pie social. The community is invited to join this celebratory gathering on Wednesday, Nov. 27 at 7 p.m. The event is co-hosted with Christ the Shepherd and Mt. Olive Lutheran Churches; it offers a chance for reflection before the Thanksgiving festivities begin. Homemade pies

will be shared following the worship service. Those interested in attending the service (and indulging in some pie) are encouraged to RSVP with the LCIF church office. Visit lcifoothills.org for event details.

For more information or to request/offer help, email office@lcifoothills.org or call (818) 790-1951. The church is located at 1700 Foothill Blvd in La Cañada Flintridge.

Office hours are 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday.

UUCVH Having Friendsgiving Potluck

Unitarian Universalist Church of the Verdugo Hills welcomes friends, families and those soon-to-be friends to take part in a friendsgiving potluck on Monday, Nov. 25 at 5:30 p.m. in the church friendship hall, adjacent to the sanctuary.

RSVP needed and plan to bring a dish to share!

UUCVH, 4451 Dunsmore Ave., La Crescenta info@uuverdugo.org

Annual ‘Service of Christian Unity & Thankfulness’

On Sunday, Nov. 24, Mt. Olive Lutheran Church and VRIM Korean Presbyterian Church will observe their annual “Service of Christian Unity & Thankfulness” at Mt. Olive. Following this special worship service, they will enjoy Korean food lovingly prepared by the VRIM parishioners. Also, because these two congregations usually worship at different times on Sunday morning, this special combined service on Nov. 24 will be at 10:30 a.m.

Mt. Olive is located at 3561 Foothill Blvd. in La Crescenta.

Mt. Olive Offers A Breakfast Bible Study & A Community Lunch

Mt. Olive invites the Crescenta Valley community to its monthly breakfast Bible study at Panera Bread Restaurant, 990 Town Center Drive, Suite A in La Cañada on the third Saturday of each month at 8:30 a.m. A study of the Book of Second Corinthians began on Nov. 16.

Also, a weekly Bible study is held at the church on Wednesday evenings at 6:30 p.m.

Lastly, Mt. Olive offers a community luncheon every second Wednesday through May. For a suggested minimum donation of $5, a delicious lunch is offered including a brief uplifting devotion and some great entertainment provided by various local artists.

Mt. Olive is located at 3561 Foothill Blvd. in La Crescenta.

Walk and Word

Walk and Word participants will meet in the parking lot of Deukmejian Wilderness Park, 3429 Markridge Road in La Crescenta/Glendale at 8 a.m. on Nov. 24. Participants will walk for the first hour and then gather to read a selection of Scripture. About a half hour will be spent journaling about what was read and then there will be conversation, sharing thoughts.

Participants are asked to bring something to write with, anything wanted to eat or drink, and a chair to use for the writing part of the morning. Because people will be outdoors and social distancing will be practiced, masks will be optional.

Those with questions can email Jeanne at jnlavieri@earthlink.net.

All are welcome. If the hike is too strenuous, there are level paths at the park. There are ramps from the parking lot to the field where the group gathers after the hike.