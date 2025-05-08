FROM THE DESK OF THE PUBLISHER

Celebrating Local Non-Profits

I don’t know about you, but I am tired of this rainy weather. For the last two weekends it’s been gloomy if not downright rainy. I shared with you my dismay at the rainy weather that met the Hometown Country Fair on April 26. This is the biggest fundraiser of the year for the CV Chamber of Commerce and the wet weather kept crowds at home. Thankfully, the weather cleared up around 12:30 p.m. and folks showed up to see the fun at CV Park.

Well, this past week was no better. On Saturday was the incredible Kiwanis duck splash (story and pics next week) and it was overcast and gray on Saturday morning. However, there wasn’t any rain to speak of and people came out in droves to see the duck “heats” hoping their adopted fowl would earn them the first place prize of $10,000. They also had a chance to visit several information booths. It was a great start to the day and the Kiwanis gave out thousands of dollars.

Later that night, I learned a lot about Discovery Cube when Steve and I attended Derby Day – the 11th Annual Cube Gala. Like the Hometown Country Fair a week prior, it rained that night – so much so that the Gala was pulled indoors to the Cube. But to tell the truth that really didn’t bother us; we got a chance to learn about the many aspects of Discovery Cube.

For those who don’t know, Discovery Cube is an interactive children’s museum. The Los Angeles location (there’s another in Orange County) is just 15 minutes away from us. The goals of the Cube include “inspiring and educating young minds through engaging science-based programs and exhibits to create a meaningful impact on the communities we serve,” according to its website.

After listening to inspiring stories from Dr. Pedram Salimpour, chairman of the board, The Honorable Wendy Greuel, board vice chair and community leader, and saying hello to Supervisor Kathryn Barger, we adjourned outside (the rain had stopped) to enjoy a dynamic drone display. It was a super night!

On Sunday it was the Kids and Kritters event on Honolulu Avenue (pics and story next week). It was rainy again but thankfully the Montrose Shopping Park Assn., which oversaw the event, provided pop-ups and chairs. These were needed by the crowds who came out to see the animals introduced by Wild Wonders. In addition there were demonstrations by Montrose Search & Rescue members, inflatables and the regular Sunday Harvest Market. At the end of the day my son and his wife, daughter and I headed to Thee Elbow Room to grab some beer (though his daughter did not – she’s only 3), charcuterie board and its famous pretzels. After such a busy couple of days it was nice to just relax … and be warm!