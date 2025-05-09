Glendale Cooling Centers Open May 10

In anticipation of the upcoming heat wave, the City of Glendale Community Services & Parks Dept. is activating two of its community centers as cooling centers on Saturday, May 10. The City of Glendale is highly encouraging those who do not have a cool place to be during the hottest time of the day to come to one of the two community centers listed to beat the heat and cool off. Pets are allowed but must be kept on a leash at all times.

For more information and translations on how to beat the heat, visit GlendaleCA.gov/ BeatTheHeat .

Cooling Center Dates, Hours of Operation, and Locations:

Date: Saturday, May 10

Location: Adult Recreation Center Location: Pacific Community Center Address: 201 E. Colorado St. Glendale, CA 91205 Address: 501 S. Pacific Ave. Glendale, CA 91204 Phone Number: (818) 548-3775 Phone Number: (818) 548-4098 Cooling Center Hours of Operation: Cooling Center Hours of Operation: Daily 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM Daily 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM

Those who plan to be outdoors should take precautions to protect themself from the sun and heat.

Avoid the sun from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. when the burning rays are strongest.

Reduce physical activity.

Wear a wide-brimmed hat and light-colored, lightweight, loose-fitting clothes when outdoors.

Avoid hot, heavy meals that include proteins.

Set the air conditioner between 75° to 80°. Those who don’t have air-conditioning should take a cool shower twice a day.

Drink plenty of fluids, even if not thirsty. Avoid alcohol and caffeine.

Use sunscreen with a sun protection factor (SPF) of at least 15 if you need to be in the sun.

Stay in shade whenever working outdoors.

Don’t forget about pets; they need plenty of water and shade.

Symptoms of dehydration and heat cramps include dizziness, fatigue, faintness, headaches, rapid heartbeat, muscle cramps and increased thirst. Anyone experiencing these symptoms should seek immediate medical attention or call 9-1-1.