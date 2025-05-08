Council Recognizes Older Americans Month

By Julie BUTCHER

At a special meeting on Tuesday afternoon, the Glendale City Council heard a report on the comprehensive Senior Needs Assessment (SNA) the city has been conducting over the past two years. The Council approved five recommendations to make the city a better place for its older residents.

In 2017, the city conducted a similar assessment and in 2018 joined AARP’s network of age-friendly cities. According to the World Health Organization, “Age-friendly environments foster healthy and active aging. They enable older people to: age safely in a place that is right for them; be free from poverty; continue to develop personally; and to contribute to their communities while retaining autonomy, health and dignity.”

In Glendale, the population of older adults has increased dramatically over the past 22 years, growing 42% since 2000 when there were 35,304 older Glendalians compared to nearly 50,000 today. The needs assessment included focus groups with 20 stakeholders and survey responses from 1,205 individuals and caregivers.

The recommendations approved by the Council are:

Expand housing support. More than half of older Glendalians are renters. Seventy percent of them are significantly cost-burdened spending more than 30% of their household income on rent. Enhance access to health, nutrition and community support services. Only 45% of older adults who need help with daily activities receive adequate support. While 11% report going hungry, just 17% are enrolled in the city’s nutrition program. Improve transportation infrastructure: Thirty percent of Glendale’s older adults do not drive and rely on transit or others for mobility. The assessment recommends introducing a fixed shuttle; partnering with LA Metro to pilot a senior-friendly rideshare option; and making improvements to pedestrian infrastructure (safer crosswalks, better lighting, additional seating along pedestrian routes). Improve emergency preparedness. Only 36% of seniors have an emergency plan and just 42% have an advanced directive, limiting their preparedness for disasters or medical crises. The report recommends introducing senior-specific emergency preparedness workshops that provide free, multilingual toolkits to help seniors create emergency plans and directives. Combat isolation through village-to-village and technology literacy. Isolation and loneliness are widespread among older adults and exacerbated by mobility issues, language barriers and technological limitations. In Glendale, many of the most vulnerable older adults lack the skills to use digital tools that could help them stay connected with friends, family and their communities. The SNA recommends launching a village-to-village program that promotes mutual support and local engagement paired with multilingual technical literacy workshops to help older adults connect virtually and in-person.

At the beginning of Tuesday night’s meeting, winners of the 2025 children’s bookmark contest were introduced and celebrated. This year’s theme was “Level Up ~ at your Library!” and one winner was selected from each grade level from preschool to eighth grade from among the 470 entries. The winning bookmarks will be distributed at Glendale libraries starting on the first day of the summer reading challenge. All of the winning designs can be found at https://www.eglendalelac.org/kids-bookmark-contest.

The Council heard a lengthy update from staff of LA Metro on the progress of the North Hollywood to Pasadena Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project expected to open in late 2027.

The history of the project, approved in 2016 as a Measure M project, was summed up by Community Relations manager Tito Corona and the project management team was introduced. Construction Relations manager Mat Evans detailed the 19-mile corridor, which will run from North Hollywood through Burbank and Glendale into Eagle Rock along Colorado Boulevard and then into Pasadena on the 134 Freeway winding up at Pasadena Community College (PCC). The objectives of the project are to provide a premium transit service along one of the county’s most traveled corridors; improve accessibility for communities needing public transit the most; enhance connectivity to major destinations, employment centers and other regional transit services; and to provide improved passenger comfort and convenience. Once completed, the NoHo to Pasadena BRT is expected to attract 30,000 daily riders and reduce the total travel time per trip by 34-44% during peak periods; improve service reliability and promote increased ridership; reduce the number of cars on the road and greenhouse gases thus improving air quality; and improve safety by reducing conflicts between cars, bikes and buses.

Project manager Anthony DeFrenza added details about plans for the Glendale portion. Buses will run along the middle of Glenoaks Boulevard while preserving the landscaped medians and as much of available parking as is possible. DeFrenza shared a rendering of a sample median station noting the 48-foot canopy and typical amenities such as seating, LED lighting, next bus arrival information and opportunities for art. Stations for buses that are side-running, such as those expected to operate along Central Avenue, would include smaller canopies.

The project is anticipated to upgrade existing bicycle lanes but in some areas Class II bike lanes may replace Class IV lanes where the more protected type of bike lanes would negatively affect parking or are otherwise less practical. Councilmember Dan Brotman acknowledged the difference between the types of bike lanes but also recognized the importance of preserving parking in residential areas.

Mayor Ara Najarian explained the benefits of the project.

“This is a once in a lifetime opportunity for Glendale to enjoy a premium transit experience such as was envisioned by transit advocates such as Larry Zarian decades ago,” he said. “It was voted on in 2018 when Measure M was on the ballot and the voters of Glendale approved a quarter cent sales tax for projects – including this one.

“And no one can tell me we don’t need to slow traffic on Glenoaks Boulevard. We’ve tried everything – last week we had a long discussion about speed cameras – we’ve got helicopters flying and motorcycle cops. Reducing three lanes to two traffic lanes can only help reduce speeds. There are only four stops between here and Pasadena; the lights will turn green as the bus approaches,” Najarian said about the possibilities.

Councilmember Elen Asatryan reported on last weekend’s kickoff of the Women’s Fire Academy, in partnership with Pasadena, introducing 60 women ages 18-24 to the possibilities of a career in fire work. Interim fire chief Jeff Brooks noted that the young women were exposed to the wide variety of careers available in fire prevention, firefighting and fire inspecting. Brooks also reminded the Council about Fire Service Day on Saturday, May 10, starting with a pancake breakfast at 9 a.m. at Fire Station 21, 421 Oak St. Details can be found at https://www.glendaleca.gov/Home/Components/Calendar/Event/53503/18.

The Council approved the purchase of 17454 Gardena Ave. for $2.799 million allowing for the expansion and electrification of the city’s Beeline buses. The funds utilized for the purchase are Measure R local return funds.

Councilmember Brotman requested the Council reconsider a pilot studying the use of “shared mobility” devices, clarifying that he is more interested in shared bikes and e-bikes than in scooters. Mayor Najarian indicated that while he would not oppose continued discussions on the issue he is not a big fan of scooters.

“I have ridden a scooter,” he said. “I have also been hit by a scooter and am involved in scooter litigation.”

The Council issued proclamations recognizing May as Building Safety Month, marking the connection between building codes and personal safety. Director of Community Development Bradley Calvert introduced staff and commended the work of the city’s building and safety professionals.

“I know Building and Safety receives some criticism but we’re working hard to improve timelines and to improve our customer service,” he said. “These are the professionals who make sure our buildings stay standing.”

Calvert shared upcoming events including a youth education program set to make 21 presentations at four Glendale schools “hopefully recruiting the next crop of building safety professionals” as well as a forum aimed at soliciting feedback from participants in the permitting process. The forum is on Tuesday, May 13 from 4 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. in Room 105 at 633 E. Broadway Ave. Interested community members can RSVP at www.GlendaleCA.gov/BuildingSafety.

May 2025 is Older Americans Month. The city is hosting a 2025 Senior Street Fest event on Thursday, May 15 from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. in the City Hall Plaza at 613 E. Broadway Ave. For more information, call Glendale’s Community Services and Parks Dept. at (818) 548-3772.

“One is considered ‘older’ at age 60. Let that sink in,” Najarian said, noting that the theme of this year’s celebration is “flip the script on aging” and encourages “a fresh perspective that embraces aging as a time of purpose, growth and connection.”

Finally, a representative of the local Antaeus Theatre Company addressed the Council, announcing the run of the play “The Glass Menagerie” through June 2. While the theater company has been around for 35 years, it moved to Glendale eight years ago. The Kiki & David Gindler Performing Arts Center is located at 110 E. Broadway Ave. and is a small professional house of 80 seats that each year produces a play of Shakespeare, a world classic and an American classic. The troop organizes six student matinees every year and reports that approximately half of the students have not seen a play before. Tickets and more info are available at https://antaeus.org/.

The Council is set to meet next Tuesday night. In addition, the city will hold its first budget study session today, Thursday, May 8 at 9 a.m.