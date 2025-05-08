Acting Captain Hones Skills at FBI National Academy

LASD-CV Station acting captain Lt. Ryan Vienna learned a lot – and took home a yellow brick for his efforts.

By Mary O’KEEFE

Before the promotion of Los Angeles Sheriff’s Dept.-CV Station captain Robert Hahnlein to commander and the appointment of Lt. Ryan Vienna as acting captain, Vienna had his skills honed at the FBI National Academy.

The FBI offers an accredited professional course of study for U.S. and international law enforcement members who are nominated for the course by their agency. It is 10-week program that provides coursework including intelligence theory, terrorism and terrorist mindsets, management science and law enforcement communication.

LASD candidates for the FBI program are nominated by the sheriff. When Vienna was offered the course he did not hesitate to accept.

“I am pretty committed to being a lifelong learner, and I was fascinated and interested about [the program],” Vienna said. “The FBI National Academy has a very reputable, well-known reputation for being the gold standard when it comes to law enforcement training for either [those] aspiring or in the rank executives.”

He added that the program goals, for him, were to learn from others, refine his law enforcement craft and forge new relationships.

The Academy allowed him to meet and work with law enforcement agency representatives from throughout the country and around the world. He attended the academy with Glendale Police Captain Robert William.

“That was awesome to be able to have someone [who] not only had I the opportunity to go through this 10-week experience with but, in fact, we work closely with him [since he’s] right next door in terms of jurisdiction,” he said. He also attended with law enforcement representatives from Spain, Kenya, Italy, Cyprus, Lebanon and many other places. During his 10-week time he developed friendships with many of these international officers.

“Although our cultures and our laws may have different ways of doing [things] we all are, in principle and practice, doing the same thing,” he said.

He said the experience was also eye-opening in how different countries handle a variety of issues. However there were a few common issues including combatting fentanyl. All U.S. law enforcement agencies agreed that “fentanyl is a crisis.”

“One of our partners from Mexico, who also [attended the] Academy, shared the same sentiment,” Vienna said.

Vienna said the most difficult part of attending the Academy was being away from his family and the station. He was, however, able to keep in touch with his family and station personnel while he was gone.

While at the Academy he chose to take five graduate level classes in partnership with the University of Virginia.

“Those classes ranged from wellness, fitness and law enforcement to critical incident leadership,” he said.

One of the classes, which was taught by Dr. Michael Johnson – a communications strategist with the FBI – dealt with the history of law enforcement. In addition the class looked at law enforcement’s history within local areas.

“I really had the opportunity to learn a lot about the history of La Crescenta and La Cañada Flintridge and their surrounding areas, and then was able to look at the sheriff’s department’s history as it relates to that,” he said.

He found the 1930s and 1940s history of the area to be fascinating, especially seeing how it evolved over the years. This history helps agencies understand the area today.

“I can share [that history] with the [CV Station] staff so we can better relate and understand the history of the community,” Vienna added.

Vienna found a lot of the classes and exercises offered invaluable to the CV Station and community. When he got back from the Academy he shared his thoughts with then-Capt. Hahnlein.

“I hope to continue to expand the effort of outreach,” Vienna said.

His goal is to reach out to community members who may not have frequently attended sheriff outreach events.

“I would like to bring them to the table so we can have a more productive dialogue and make people feel safer,” he said.

Vienna added that he wants people to feel free to come to the CV Sheriff’s Station with their concerns and comments.

The final test/experience at the FBI National Academy was on the “Yellow Brick Road.” It is a long and difficult 6.1 mile run on a wooden trail. Participants must climb over walls and under barbed wire, according to reports. Those who complete this U.S. Marine-designed trail receive a yellow brick to memorialize their journey. Vienna completed the 6.1 mile challenge and came home with not only knowledge and experience, but with a yellow brick.

Vienna continues as acting captain at Crescenta Valley Sheriff’s Station.