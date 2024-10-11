Notes & Nods

Lutheran Church Holds Prayer Breakfasts

Lutheran Church in the Foothills (LCIF) reminds the community that Pastor Rick Hall continues to hold his Thursday prayer breakfasts at the McDonald’s in La Cañada. Grab breakfast then head to the rear dining area at 9 a.m. on Thursdays for food, fellowship and prayer.

Regular worship at LCIF is held each Sunday at 10 a.m. All are welcome.

Visit lcifoothills.org for event details.

For more information or to request/offer help, email office@lcifoothills.org or call (818) 790-1951. The church is located at 1700 Foothill Blvd. in La Cañada Flintridge. Office hours are 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday through Friday.

St. Bede the Venerable Hosting ‘Grounding Your Family in Catholic Faith’

St. Bede the Venerable in La Cañada Flintridge will host the family workshop “Grounding Your Family in Catholic Faith” featuring guest speaker and author Angela Grey on Sunday, Oct. 20 from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. in the Church. There will be a reception and book signing immediately following the workshop.

While there is no cost to attend, suggested donation of $20 per family is requested. All are welcome.

St. Bede the Venerable is located at 215 Foothill Blvd. in La Cañada Flintridge. Additional information can be found at the church website at www.bede.org or by calling (818) 949-4376.

Trunk or Treat and Pumpkin Decorating at La Crescenta Presbyterian

La Crescenta Presbyterian Church is hosting an afternoon of “trunk-or-treating,” pumpkin decorating and activities for the entire family on Saturday, Oct. 26, from 2:30 – 4:30 p.m.

Kids can come in costume and collect treats from festively decorated

cars then carve or paint a pumpkin at this free event, which will take place on the church campus at 2902 Montrose Ave. in La Crescenta.

Costumes must be family friendly – no play weapons or offensive themes. Don’t forget to bring a bag or bucket to collect treats!

For more information, visit lcpc.net/events or call the LCPC office at (818) 249-6137.

UUCVH to Host Rummage Sale

On Saturday, Oct. 12 the Unitarian Universalist Church of the Verdugo Hills rummage sale will take place on the grounds of the church from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. In addition to household items, there will be baked goods, crafts and novelties available for purchase. Proceeds from the event will be used to support Ascencia, a nonprofit homeless services agency and emergency shelter.

UUCVH is located at 4451 Dunsmore Ave. in Glendale. https://www.uuverdugo.org/

Mt. Olive Offers Community Breakfast Bible Study

Mt. Olive Lutheran Church reminds the public that all are invited to its monthly breakfast Bible study at Panera Bread Restaurant, 990 Town Center Dr., Suite A in La Cañada on the third Saturday of each month at 8:30 a.m. The Book of Ephesians is currently being studied.

A weekly Bible study is held at the church on Wednesday evenings at 6:30 p.m.

All are invited.

Mt. Olive Lutheran Church is located at 3561 Foothill Blvd. in La Crescenta. www.molc.org

Walk and Word

Walk and Word participants will meet in the parking lot of Deukmejian Wilderness Park, 3429 Markridge Road in La Crescenta/Glendale at 8 a.m. on Oct. 13, 20 & 27. Participants will walk for the first hour and then gather to read a selection of Scripture. About a half hour will be spent journaling about what was read and then there will be conversation, sharing thoughts.

Participants are asked to bring something to write with, anything wanted to eat or drink, and a chair to use for the writing part of the morning. Because people will be outdoors and social distancing will be practiced, masks will be optional.

Those with questions can email Jeanne at jnlavieri@earthlink.net.

All are welcome. If the hike is too strenuous, there are level paths at the park. There are ramps from the parking lot to the field where the group gathers after the hike.