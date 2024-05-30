NOTES & NODS

Lutheran Church to Host Events



Small but mighty – that’s how Lutheran Church in the Foothills describes its choir. Now this dedicated group is about to receive special recognition from the congregation on Sunday, June 9 during the 10 a.m. worship service with Pastor Rick Hall.

The Anthem Chorale is a mixed voice choir that regularly sings a variety of sacred music, both accompanied and a cappella. Music director Mark Anzelon and keyboardist Sun Coe have a combined 20 years of service to the choir. Anzelon and Coe will be recognized for their many years of service, as well as the singers who fill the sanctuary each Sunday with “music for the soul.” LCIF invites anyone with a love of singing to participate in the choir. Rehearsals are held each Sunday at 9:15 a.m. in the sanctuary.

LCIF also reminds the public that online registration is open for its upcoming vacation Bible school from June 17 through June 21 from 9 a.m.- noon for children ages 4 through sixth grade. According to the church, this year’s VBS will include singing and skits, crafts, games and lots of fun, all centered on learning about God in new ways.

LCIF will hold its annual meeting of the congregation this Sunday, June 2 at 11:30 a.m. in the Fellowship Hall.

Visit lcifoothills.org for event details, including small group gatherings and opportunities to serve. For more information or to request/offer help, email office@lcifoothills.org, or call (818) 790-1951. The church is located at 1700 Foothill Blvd, in La Cañada Flintridge. Office hours are 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Mt. Olive Offers Community Luncheon, Breakfast Bible Study

Mt. Olive Lutheran Church reminds the public that all are invited to its monthly breakfast Bible study at Panera Bread Restaurant, 990 Town Center Dr., Suite A in La Cañada on the third Saturday of each month at 8:30 a.m. The Book of Ephesians is currently being studied. The church also hosts a community luncheon on the second Wednesday of each month through May. There is “wonderful food and amazing entertainment.” Cost is just $5.

All are invited.

All Invited to Support Group

Around the Rainbow, a support group for families of LGBTQIA individuals, meets monthly on the first and third Tuesday nights at Crescenta Valley United Methodist Church, 2700 Montrose Ave. in Montrose in room 24: church narthex. Gathering is at 6:30 p.m. and meeting is from 7-8 p.m.

For more information, contact Jo Ann Stupakis at jostupakis@yahoo.com.

Walk and Word

Walk and Word participants will meet in the parking lot of Deukmejian Wilderness Park, 3429 Markridge Road in La Crescenta/Glendale at 8 a.m. on June 9, 16, 23, & 30. Participants will walk for the first hour and then gather to read a selection of Scripture. About a half hour will be spent journaling about what was read and then there will be conversation, sharing thoughts.

Participants are asked to bring something to write with, anything wanted to eat or drink, and a chair to use for the writing part of the morning. Because people will be outdoors and social distancing will be practiced, masks will be optional.

Those with questions can email Jeanne at jnlavieri@earthlink.net.

All are welcome. If the hike is too strenuous, there are level paths at the park. There are ramps from the parking lot to the field where the group gathers after the hike.