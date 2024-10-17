So Many Spooky Things to Do This Halloween Season

No tricks but plenty of treats found this Halloween.

By Mary O’KEEFE

Halloween is just two weeks away and the community is getting ready to host several events to celebrate.

Halloween in the U.S. has grown substantially as a celebration since it was first adapted from the Irish Samhain [pronounced sow-win] festival of over 2,000 years ago.

Samhain was the division of the year between the lighter half – summer – and the darker half – winter. During Samhain the division between this world and the otherworld is at its thinnest allowing spirits to pass through.

[During this time] the family’s ancestors were honored and invited home whilst harmful spirits were warded off. People wore costumes and masks to disguise themselves as harmful spirits and thus avoid harm. The Samhain festival is from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, according to newgrange.com.

The festival for Día de Muertos, Day of the Dead, is from Oct. 28 to Nov. 2.

“Day of the Dead (Día de Muertos) has been an important celebration in Mexico since pre-Hispanic times. The Mexica [meˈxika] (Aztecs) memorialized their dead for two months in the summer: Miccailhuitontli (for children) and Hueymicailhuitl (for adults). Spaniards introduced the Catholic calendar and moved the practice of honoring the dead to All Souls Day celebrated on Nov. 2. The tradition is rooted in the native Mexican belief that life on earth is a preparation for the next world and therefore it is important to maintain a strong relationship with the dead. Families gather in the cemetery during this celebration to welcome the souls on their annual visit. In the houses, people prepare altars, known as ofrendas, with traditional ephemeral elements for the season, such as cempasúchil (marigold) flowers, copal incense, fresh pan de muerto bread, candles, papel picado, and calaveras (sugar skulls). Photographs, mementos and favorite items used by the departed are included,” according to Mexican Culture Without Borders.

The Halloween that would become the modern celebration came to the U.S. in the 1840s, coincidentally when the wave of Irish immigrants arrived in the country.

According to National Retail Federation and Prosper Insights & Analytics, 72% of consumers this year are planning to celebrate Halloween and are planning to spend an average of $103.63 per person with total spending expected to reach $11.6 billion.

There may be more decorations, and more extravagant costumes, but when it comes down to it the memory most people have is of being a kid and filling that Halloween bag with candy.

In the last few years, “Trunk-or-Treat” events have become popular. These events typically have cars parked in parking lots with trunks of candy and treats for trick-or-treaters to enjoy. It has become a safe and family-friendly way to enjoy Halloween.

Below are some local places where Trunk-or-Treat events will be held:

Oct. 18 YMCA of the Foothills, 1930 Foothill Blvd. in La Cañada, is having a Trunk-or-Treat event that will include food, candy, face painting, costume parade, pumpkin decorating, trackless train and more. From 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. For more information visit www.ymcafoothills.org/halloween

Oct. 25 Los Angeles Sheriff’s Dept. – Crescenta Valley Station, 4554 Briggs Ave., will be holding a Trunk-or-Treat and movie night from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. in the south parking lot of the station. Classic cars will open their trunks of candy to share with Halloween guests. Everyone is encouraged to wear a Halloween costume. There will be games, music and a family-friendly movie, which starts 30 minutes after sunset.

People are advised to bring chairs for the outdoor movie theater.

For more information, contact Dep. Demerjian or Dep. Chun at (818) 236-4018.

Oct. 26 La Crescenta Presbyterian Church, 2902 Montrose Ave., will be hosting a Trunk-or-Treat and pumpkin decorating event from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Kids can come in costume and collect treats from festively decorated cars, then carve or paint a pumpkin at this free event, which will take place on the church campus. Costumes must be family-friendly – no play weapons or offensive themes. Bring a bag or bucket to collect treats.

Other events include:

Oct. 25 and 26 The Dads’ Club, 1728 Cañada Blvd., Glendale 91208, is hosting a spooktacular event that is extra fun this year. Kids will experience the magic and mayhem of Verdugo Manor. Guests arrive at a mysterious manor where they are expecting a magic show from the Amazing Mr. E and his assistant Miss Teak. Things immediately go sideways when an evil presence is accidentally unleashed and the guests must make their way through the Manor to help contain the growing threat before it becomes all-powerful and takes over the Verdugo Woodlands.

The popular candy arcade returns with lots of games and candy prizes as well. This year the Dads’ Club is hosting the spooktacular on two evenings from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Oct. 31 Montrose Halloween Spooktacular will weave its magic once again along Honolulu Avenue. The Montrose Shopping Park Association (MSPA) invites all to join in the fun at this annual event in the 2200, 2300 and 2400 blocks of Honolulu Avenue on Halloween night.

MSPA invites the public to its festively decorated town. Spooktacular is a perennial favorite and a family event full of traditional tricks and treats as well as a few surprises. From 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., the Montrose Shopping Park merchants will give out candy throughout the shopping park. For more information, email shopmontrose@aol.com or call event coordinator Dale Dawson at (818) 541-0699.

Oct. 31 – Nov. 3 CV Weekly, with additional sponsors, presents Fun & Frights in the Foothills, a self-guided tour of houses that are decorated for Halloween. Addresses will be in the Oct. 24 and Oct. 31 issues of the newspaper.

Nov. 1 St. Luke’s of the Mountains Episcopal Church, 2563 Foothill Blvd. On Nov. 1 all are invited to the Día de Muertos festival at St. Luke’s of the Mountains Episcopal Church. There will be food and music and all are invited to bring a photo or favorite items – candies, candles and flowers – of a loved one who has crossed over. The event is from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Burbank also has a variety of celebrations for Halloween:

Oct. 19 A Halloween Spooktacular Concert by Burbank High Instrumental Music, 902 N. 3rd St. in Burbank, begins at 6 p.m. The Burbank High School Instrumental Music Association (BHS IMA) will bring to the night thrilling music and chilling performances from concert bands, orchestras and its popular jazz band. Guests will want to bring their whole family as there will be carnival games, trick-or-treating and more starting at 4:30 p.m. For more information, visit https://tinyurl.com/2je2fvrn.

Oct. 19 Floating Pumpkin Patch at Verdugo Aquatic Facility, 3201 W. Verdugo Ave. in Burbank. The Floating Pumpkin Patch gives ticketholders the chance to pick out their own pumpkin from the activity pool and decorate it then spend the afternoon swimming! There are three sessions to join in on and each one will have a pumpkin decorating contest. Halloween games and activities will be going on through the day. The event is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets are $5 per person.

For tickets, go to https://tinyurl.com/murnct7t.

For more spooky Burbank fun visit https://tinyurl.com/57ds6z2h