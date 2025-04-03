WEATHER WATCH

By Mary O’KEEFE

Like many people I follow the news – maybe more than most due to my job so I read several newspapers every day and try to keep up on what is happening not just in our nation but around the world. That has never been easy but with “breaking news” happening on an hourly basis it can be a lot.

Locally I have spoken with so many who have lost their homes to the fires and are struggling in so many ways, from loss of their home and attempting to find somewhere they can afford to losing their jobs because the business they worked at has burned down … there is so much pain and uncertainty.

Then there are those who are losing their jobs due to the recent government layoffs, the concern about public education, the changes in health care, the closing of Medicare offices and the concern about how we are ignoring the fact that the climate will continue to change at a rapid pace regardless if our eyes are closed to it.

I have spoken with people who talk about being overwhelmed, about being lost as to what to do. Some know why they feel so anxious but a lot just have this anxiety and they don’t know where it is coming from.

That anxious feeling is something I am experiencing as well. I find myself not wanting to go out … but that is my job so I have to. I found that I am so grateful to have this job that makes me go out and talk to the public. It forces me to see a different reality – not one that is found scrolling social media but is rooted in the real world.

On Saturday I attended the Vietnam Remembrance Day at the Vietnam Memorial in Montrose. I have attended many veteran events there and at Two Strike Park’s memorial wall. This is an event I would be at regardless of covering for the paper; being there shows respect for those who have served. As I stood there at the corner of Ocean View Boulevard and Honolulu Avenue, I watched the reaction to the event by people walking by. Some, mostly younger adults, walked by looking at the veterans saluting the flag from American Legion Post 288 and Veterans of Foreign Wars 1614, then standing silently as they listened to names being read that were on the memorial. These young adults looked but not one of them asked what was going on. Not one stopped; they just pushed the crossing button at the signal and walked away.

But then a man walked up to those at the remembrance and joined in the salute – then another man and another. There was no talking just showing respect. Other people walking by stopped. It did not appear they understood what was going on at first but they stopped as the names were read, or as “Taps” was being played. The Don Jose Verdugo Daughters of the Revolution decorated a table in red, white and blue. They passed out donuts and stood in respect of the veterans and those who had died in the war.

A veteran who I was speaking with said, “This community. This is a great community.” I know that not all of those veterans, and not all of those at the event, agreed politically but none of that mattered. They all were there to say “thank you” to those who had served in a war that had torn the country apart. And yet, decades after the beginning of the war, they were all together sharing a common cause – honoring their fallen comrades.

I went home after the event, grabbed my dog and went for a walk in Crescenta Valley Park. I said good afternoon to others who were walking the park path and just enjoyed the day. I noticed a kid, who I knew, sitting in a tree. He had a book so I assumed he had been reading. We had a brief talk, then I continued my walk. There was a young family that was picnicking, kids with mom and dad playing on the park toys and friends walking with friends deep in conversation.

I saw skaters at the skatepark, which always makes me so happy because a group from the Fire House youth center worked so hard to make that park happen. It was a community effort led by kids … by skaters and non-skaters.

I saw a group of kids of all ages playing basketball on the CV Park court, more kids picnicking and a family playing cricket on the baseball field. Suddenly I had a feeling of comfort. The concerns of the outside world did not go away but there was a bit of hope. This is the America that we spoke of, the small communities that support one another.

Everywhere I looked it was like a Norman Rockwell painting, from the American Legion veterans in the center of town to kids and parents enjoying a local park. And it really did give me hope.

I am not naive to think that everywhere is like our community but I do believe that if you look at pockets of humanity, of neighborhoods instead of the overall, you will find the foundation of this nation. I believe there are many more communities just like ours.

And that gives me real hope – that these people will endure who enjoy the park, love their family, their animals and nature – despite the disruptive attitudes of the day.

Regarding our climate specifically, while some turn away from reality and pretend that Mother Nature is just fine more people are realizing that we will have to fight for a clean climate. This community, at least, loves its parks and open spaces. It understands that bears were here first, that water is a precious thing and that trees need to be protected.

I invite anyone who feels overwhelmed by the world to find the closest park and just take a walk. Breathe in the air, listen to the sounds of kids playing, realize how lucky we are to still have parks and just enjoy the time there.

