LCUSD Superintendent: Homecoming Will Go On

Update from LCUSD Superintendent Wendy Sinnette: LCHS Facility Cleared by Law Enforcement – Homecoming Dance Scheduled to go on as Planned

Dear LCUSD Community,

At 3:05 p.m. today, after a comprehensive facilities search, the Crescenta Valley Sheriff’s Department issued the “all clear” and determined that the entire high school campus was safe.

As background information, LCHS Administration received an early morning e-mail indicating a bomb threat. The threat did not appear credible based upon the email source information. However, because all threats are investigated, the District reported the email to law enforcement for their expertise. The Sheriff’s Department deployed over 15 officers and they were joined by the Los Angeles County Fire Department, and all of the LCHS buildings were searched. All classrooms, buildings, and grounds were assessed to be safe. Additionally, camera footage on campus was reviewed by District Administration and showed no activity over the last 24 hours.

Given the Sheriff’s campus safety determination we will proceed with the Homecoming dance this evening. LCUSD’s School Resource Officer and another deputy will be present at the dance and the Sheriff’s department has committed to frequent patrols around the campus.

Additionally, the campus has been reopened for all regularly scheduled weekend activities and usages.

As a reminder, please report all suspicious behaviors, activities, or concerns to our school administrators or to the tipline at http://go.lcusd.net/tipline.

I thank you for your patience as we cleared the campus and ensured its safety for our community.

Sincerely,

Wendy Sinnette

Superintendent