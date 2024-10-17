Water District Introduces Board Candidates

By Mary O’KEEFE

Candidates for the board of directors of the Crescenta Valley Water District (CVWD) will be on the ballot Nov. 5. There are three candidates for two available seats. Those who are in the CVWD service area are eligible to vote for these candidates.

CVW reached out to the candidates asking four questions. Below are their responses. They are listed in the same order they will appear on voter’s ballot:

What would you like to accomplish during your CVWD term, if elected?

Alec Hyeler: If elected, my primary goal will be maintaining steady and affordable water rates for the community while ensuring the highest levels of water quality. I want to bring greater transparency to the decision-making process and strengthen the department’s long-term planning for water sustainability. I aim to protect Crescenta Valley’s water resources by ensuring that infrastructure investments are proactive and innovative, preparing for future droughts and environmental challenges. Additionally, I’d like to improve communication with ratepayers, increasing the board’s social media presence so [ratepayers] feel informed and empowered about water related issues that affect their daily lives and finances.

Sharon Raghavachary: If reelected I will continue the work I’ve done for the past five years of moving the district forward with replacing our aging infrastructure, ensuring reliable and sustainable sources of water, building beneficial relationships with other agencies as well as state regulators and officials, addressing the challenge of PFAS, while being fiscally responsible. I have learned a lot serving on the board, including my three years as board president, by attending conferences and staying informed to meet all the challenges ahead.

Jennifer Valdez: As a board director, I recognize that any accomplishments are the result of the collective efforts of the CVWD team. I aim to support ongoing initiatives that find innovative ways to save money for the district, like the successful in-house pipeline projects. A primary goal I would love [is] to bring recycled water to Two Strike Park.

What is the biggest challenge facing CVWD in the next year?

Alec Hyeler: The biggest challenge facing CVWD in the next year will undoubtedly be balancing water affordability with the need for infrastructure upgrades. As the region continues to face unpredictable weather patterns and drought risk, we need to ensure that our water system remains resilient while controlling costs. Additionally, it’s vital that we invest in long-term solutions without burdening ratepayers, especially considering rising inflation, which has already impacted everyone’s finances. I believe my experience in efficient project management can help achieve this balance, ensuring that we find cost-effective solutions that meet our community’s needs without adding further strain on the ratepayers.

Sharon Raghavachary: PFAS (per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances), which nearly all water suppliers in the country are dealing with. It is a pervasive set of chemicals [that] must be removed from our water to ensure we continue to provide our customers with the cleanest and safest drinking water we possibly can.

Jennifer Valdez: The main challenge facing CVWD is finding innovative and effective ways to supply our community with water while keeping rates affordable. We have achieved success through our in-house pipeline projects, and it’s vital to continue pursuing similar creative solutions, seeking grant funding, and exploring local water supply options like recycled water and stormwater capture initiatives. Investing in these projects will enhance our resilience, reduce dependence on imported water, and help ensure a sustainable water future for all residents.

Additionally, we need to continuously evaluate the best strategies to protect our existing groundwater supply by assessing the most appropriate treatment technologies for our district.

3) What threat do you feel climate change poses to the future of the water district? If you do not feel climate change is a threat, please explain why.

Alec Hyeler: Climate change is undeniably one of the greatest threats to the future of our water district. As we’ve seen with increasing droughts and more extreme weather patterns, our water supply is becoming less predictable. This poses a major challenge for sustainable water availability in our community. Therefore, it’s crucial that CVWD continues to invest in water conservation initiatives, sustainable infrastructure, and exploring alternative water sources like recycled water and increased infiltration of stormwater. I believe that proactive planning today will help safeguard our community’s water needs tomorrow. Moreover, we should avoid fearmongering and punitive measures, such as lowering rate tier thresholds, as strategies for educating the public about the challenges we face with future water shortages. Instead, we can foster a more constructive dialogue that focuses on collaboration and solutions, empowering the community to take action in managing our water resources effectively.

Sharon Raghavachary: Climate change is real and is absolutely a threat to our district and all other water agencies in Southern California. We have seen the water level drop in our local aquifer here in the Crescenta Valley, which is our major source of water. The Colorado River (Lake Mead and Lake Powell), which is our second source of water, is at its lowest levels in history. These will only become more of a threat over time and the board needs members who can make the right decisions to address this problem.

Jennifer Valdez: Climate change poses a significant threat to our water district by impacting the availability of both local groundwater and the imported water from MWD. Changing weather patterns may lead to more frequent droughts and extreme events, straining our water resources. This reduction not only affects the supply we can rely on but can affect rates for our community. This is why it’s crucial that we continue to look into the feasibility of recycled water and stormwater capture projects and how to manage our groundwater.

4) What do you feel are your most important attributes/qualifications for serving on the CVWD board?

Alec Hyeler: My most important attributes for serving on the CVWD board are my 25 years of experience as an engineer in Fortune 500 companies and my expertise in managing complex projects, budgets and operational efficiency. What sets me apart is that I represent a fresh perspective and the opportunity for change in government, something I believe is vital when facing the evolving challenges of water management. As a longtime resident and ratepayer, I have a personal stake in ensuring reliable, sustainable and affordable water services for our community. My approach will bring a fiscally responsible, forward-thinking vision to the board along with a commitment to transparency and accountability – qualities that are essential for effective governance.

Sharon Raghavachary: My five years of experience on the board and my knowledge of the issues and challenges we face. I served as president of the board during the COVID shutdown and still was able to lead the board through even though we were meeting virtually. I’ve attended the two most important water conferences in California every year I’ve been a member of the board. I bring back vital information that aids the board to make its decisions and I also make the important personal connections that benefit the district. Maybe most importantly I’ve lived in the Crescenta Valley for nearly 25 years, raising my two kids here, and I cherish this special place and will continue to work hard to make sure the district has safe and reliable water now and for future generations who make their home here.

Jennifer Valdez: With over 15 years of experience at LADWP, I bring a strong technical background in water management, including expertise in water recycling, water rights and public outreach. I have a deep passion for serving my community, particularly La Crescenta, which drives me to ensure that every decision I make prioritizes the well-being of our residents. My experience as an elder in my church has equipped me with skills in collaboration and navigating complex issues as part of a team.

My dedication to community service, combined with my commitment to sustainable water supply, makes me a strong candidate for the CVWD board. I am focused on securing a reliable water future for our community now and for generations to come.

More information on the candidates: Alec Hyeler has a campaign Facebook page at Alec Hyeler for CV Water District; Sharon Raghavachary has a campaign Facebook page at Sharon Raghavachary For Crescenta Valley Water District; Jennifer Valdez’s campaign website is www.jtv4cvwd.com.