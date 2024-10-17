City Council Holds Meeting in Neighborhood

By Julie BUTCHER

“We’ve been holding council meetings in various neighborhoods for years,” said Glendale Mayor Elen Asatryan when she opened the Tuesday night meeting of the Glendale City Council in the Joe Bridges Clubhouse in Glenoaks Park in the Glenoaks Canyon neighborhood. “I wanted to change it up and bring city hall to the neighborhoods.”

She then offered an overview of the meeting: brief presentations from city staff on four topics, public comment as required by law, then the opportunity for members of the community to interact with numerous city staff and department managers, on any question, “to mix and mingle.”

Approximately 100 local residents heard the city’s Sustainability Officer David Jones explain the city’s new ban on gas-powered leaf blowers. The Council adopted the legislation in August 2023 that banned gas-powered leaf blowers and holding property owners responsible for complying with the ban. Throughout the first year, the city’s focus was on education and outreach, set to extend into 2025 and beyond. Jones told the crowd that enforcement of the ban began on Sept. 1, 2024. It is solely complaint-driven at this time, starting with a warning, potentially leading to fines of $100 – $500. Incentives are available from the South Coast Air Quality Management District (SCAQMD) for commercial (up to $1400) and residential (up to $250) help transitioning to electric-powered landscaping tools and from Glendale Water and Power (GWP) as $50 rebates and $40 energy credits.

Outreach help is also being provided from the non-profit American Green Zone Alliance (AGZA) https://agza.net/glendale-lbo/.

A sergeant from the Glendale Police Dept.’s traffic division, with back up from principal traffic engineer Pastor Casanova, detailed the city’s efforts at addressing parking and traffic safety concerns around Glenoaks Elementary.

So far this year the department has responded to 112 traffic calls, issued 25 citations; there were eight reported traffic collisions. Traffic enforcement personnel are in the neighborhood three to four times a week and there have been nearly 4,000 contacts.

“Even if you don’t see them, they’re there,” the police department representative added.

The school has been working to make improvements as well. It has collaborated with the city’s Public Works Dept. to install a “No U-turn” sign at Waltonia Drive for better traffic flow. Trees around the school have been trimmed for better view of pedestrians and to raise vehicular visibility. School crossing guards have been added to enhance student safety. The student pick-up and drop-off lane has been adjusted to one lane, improving traffic safety and flow, and high-visibility crosswalks have been installed at the Glenoaks/Mt. Carmel intersection.

Residents can make complaints directly to the PD’s traffic division by emailing trafficcomplaints@glendaleca.gov.

Homeless Program Manager Arsine Isayan and the police department’s homeless liaison officer Kory Petrosyan offered an update on the city’s homeless services and efforts to prevent homelessness. The city partners with numerous non-profit organizations as well as with the County of Los Angeles to provide a robust “continuum of care.” A shower program operates twice a week in coordination with the Salvation Army. Ascencia (OutreachStaff@AscenciaCA.org) operates a 45-bed emergency shelter and offers mental health care and other services. Services to unhoused families are available through Home Again Los Angeles (HomeAgainLA.org).

Officer Petrosyan addressed recent changes in the laws governing the treatment of homeless people. The city’s approach is to first engage, encourage and educate before utilizing its enforcement tools. He shared a photo of a recent notable encampment cleanup at Flower Street and the 5 Freeway.

Glendale Fire Dept. deputy chief Jeff Brooks overviewed emergency preparedness and response efforts in Glenoaks Canyon, a neighborhood of 2300 residents in 749 homes. Glendale is part of an automatic system of mutual aid. That means that help is automatically dispatched from Los Angeles city and county. In the event of a wildfire in the canyon, the response would include five fire engines with two battalion chiefs from Glendale; seven engines, four crews, three superintendents, a water tender, brush patrol and two dozers, two battalion chiefs, and two water-dropping helicopters from LA County; and five fire engines, light force, EMS captain, a rescue ambulance, two battalion chiefs, water-dropping helicopters and a helicopter supervisor from the city of Los Angeles.

Fire season is pretty much year-round now, Chief Brooks said, though the season is technically considered June through January. Santa Ana winds come in October through March. High fire danger also occurs when temperatures reach above 90 degrees, relative humidity is less than 20%, wind speeds are 15 mph or greater, or precipitation is low or has been low in the previous year(s). The chief emphasized the need for planning and preparedness, before and during an emergency. The city shares emergency information through its alert system: www.glendaleca.gov/EmergencyAlerts and through its social media accounts: @MyGlendale @GlendalePD @GlendaleWaterandPower @glendalepolicedepartment @MyGlendaleFireCA @COGWaterPower.

Brooks shared information on vegetation management: https://tinyurl.com/yw7sx4vc and wildfire prevention including the city’s popular use of goats for some brush clearance, as well as continued efforts at “home hardening” https://tinyurl.com/yc5j8j58 to help prevent wildfires.

Two thirds of Glendale fall within CalFire’s designation as a severe fire hazard area. Residents can help by creating defensible space around their homes and being as prepared as possible for any emergency.

After these presentations, several members of the community commented and asked questions.

Dr. Jackie Gish asked a series of questions regarding work at the Scholl Canyon landfill: What is the progress on the installation of new flares (to reduce NOx emissions) and why has the installation been delayed? Has there been a change in the anticipated date of the landfill’s closure? What are the city’s plans for sections of the landfill that are already closed? What is the plan for the testing phase of the new biogas plant?

Shane Lee of Glendale YIMBY (Yes In My Backyard) drew boos when he suggested increased housing density in the Glenoaks Canyon neighborhood.

“I love living in Glendale and want more people to live here. It’s safer when we build up instead of out,” he said. “It doesn’t make sense to have these wonderful neighborhoods and then exclude people from living in them. If we were to build a couple of apartment buildings, families could walk to this park.”

A resident questioned the city’s enforcement of building codes, explaining that a house is being built on her street that is “nearly vertical.”

Another community member asked about changes limiting the availability of tennis courts at Scholl Canyon.

Many of the meeting participants stayed after the formal portions of the meeting to talk to city officials, ask questions and address issues that were of concern to individuals and to the community.