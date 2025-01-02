NOTES & NODS

LCIF Welcomes Community

Lutheran Church in the Foothills holds a variety of events for the community.

Visit lcifoothills.org for event details. The website includes information on small group events and opportunities to serve. For those needing pastoral care or other help, please email the church at office@lcifoothills.org or call (818) 790-1951.

The church is located at 1700 Foothill Blvd. In La Cañada Flintridge. Office hours are 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Mt. Olive Offers A Breakfast Bible Study & A Community Lunch

Mt. Olive invites the Crescenta Valley community to its monthly breakfast Bible study at Panera Bread Restaurant, 990 Town Center Drive, Suite A in La Cañada on the third Saturday of each month at 8:30 a.m. They are currently in the Book of Second Corinthians. Also, a weekly Bible study is held at the church on Wednesday evenings at 6:30 p.m.

Lastly, Mt. Olive offers a community luncheon every second Wednesday through May. For a suggested minimum donation of $5, a delicious lunch is offered including a brief uplifting devotion and some great entertainment provided by various local artists.

Mt. Olive is located at 3561 Foothill Blvd. in La Crescenta.

Walk and Word

Walk and Word participants will meet in the parking lot of Deukmejian Wilderness Park, 3429 Markridge Road in La Crescenta/Glendale at 8 a.m. on Jan. 12, 19 and 26. Participants will walk for the first hour and then gather to read a selection of Scripture. About a half hour will be spent journaling about what was read and then there will be conversation, sharing thoughts.

Participants are asked to bring something to write with, anything wanted to eat or drink, and a chair to use for the writing part of the morning. Because people will be outdoors and social distancing will be practiced, masks will be optional.

Those with questions can email Jeanne at jnlavieri@earthlink.net.

All are welcome. If the hike is too strenuous, there are level paths at the park. There are ramps from the parking lot to the field where the group gathers after the hike.