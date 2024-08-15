July 23, 2024

Ruby Alice Geragos transitioned into eternal rest on July 23 wrapped in prayer and in the loving presence of her family and friends near and far at her home in Glendale.

She was a “gal around town” in Montrose and known well throughout her school years in GUSD public schools, benefiting from its excellent special education services. She attended The Center for Children at La Crescenta Presbyterian Church and was a beloved worshiper. She was also embodied in the St. Gregory Armenian church family and one of the original Hrashq Homenetmen athletes. Lanterman Regional Center, Kaiser Permanente and Providence Trinity Palliative Care were exceptional partners in her complex care throughout her short but complete life of 17 years.

Ruby was “small but fierce,” always seeking connection with people, and loved babies and dogs. She was “Papa’s little gem” (Paul Geragos) and Grandma BJ’s playmate during the sunset of their lives. Her maternal grandparents, Sarkis and Ruth Bedevian of New Jersey, enjoyed many visits throughout the years and became Ruby’s upstairs neighbor for the last few. Michael Geragos (“Daddy”) and Peggy Bedevian (“Mommy”) were blessed beyond measure to be her favorite people.

She will be laid to rest in a private graveside service at Forest Lawn Glendale with a celebration of life at St. Gregory Armenian Apostolic Church of Pasadena on Aug. 17 at 10 a.m. Picnic to follow at Tournament Park.

Donations to a charity of your choice can be given in Ruby’s honor or to a special fund: St. Gregory Armenian Church of Pasadena (Memo: Ruby Geragos Summer Camp Scholarship Fund).