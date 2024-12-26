CV Weekly Holiday Hours

The offices of CV Weekly will be closed at noon on Tuesday, New Year’s Eve (Dec. 31) and all day on Wednesday, New Year’s Day. The office will reopen at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 26 and Thursday, Jan. 2.

CVCA Dark in December

The next meeting of the Crescenta Valley Community Association will be on Jan. 23. This first meeting of the year will be a combined meeting of Crescenta Highlands Neighborhood Association’s annual meeting and the CVCA regular meeting.

Items of interest include: Chamlian Armenian School – Conditional Use Permit/Variance Appeal; Los Angeles County Outdoor Dining Ordinance – The Outdoor Dining Ordinance is now available for review. This Ordinance proposes amendments to Los Angeles County Code Title 22 – Planning and Zoning that enhance outdoor dining experiences while prioritizing safety and minimizing impacts on neighborhoods. More info at

https://pw.lacounty.gov/core-service-areas/municipal-services/dine-out/.

Ukrainian Exhibition on View

“Between War and Nostalgia: A Ukrainian Trajectory” is a group exhibition that considers and reflects on Ukraine’s recent history and its emergence as a post-Soviet nation while grappling with invasion and war. The artists in the exhibit stare directly at Russia’s assaults on their homeland and the ravages it has wreaked on their communities, psyche and property while articulating their relationship to their homeland through memory, family and return. Collectively, the artists construct a vision of Ukrainian resilience and defiance.

“Between War and Nostalgia: A Ukrainian Trajectory” will be on view through March 9, 2025 at ReflectSpace Gallery, inside Glendale Central Library, 222 E. Harvard St. in Glendale. An artist reception will be held on Saturday, Jan. 4, from 6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Performance SeriesApplications Now Open

The application to the 2025 Performance Series for the City of Glendale is now open. Performance groups based in the Southern California region and made up of trios or larger are invited to apply for two performance series: the Brand Summer Music Series and the Jewel City Concert Series.

Performances for the Brand Summer Music Series are scheduled for Fridays in summer 2025 from 7 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. Each performance must be one (1) set of one hour and 30 minutes in duration. The ACC will fund selected performance groups a stipend of up to $2,000 per performance.

Performances for the Jewel City Concert Series are scheduled for Saturdays in fall 2025 from 5 p.m. – 6 p.m. Each performance must be one (1) set of 60 minutes in duration. The ACC will fund selected performance groups a stipend of up to $1,500 per performance.

Submit an application by the deadline of Jan. 31, 2025 at 5 p.m. PST.