FROM THE DESK OF THE PUBLISHER

Waning of Christmas

When you read this it will be after Christmas; however, when it was written Christmas was still a few days away. This reflected early deadlines imposed by our printer in order to meet printing demands (same goes for the Jan. 2 paper).

But as I write this I’m still listening to Christmas music provided by KOST 103 … and I’m in a cheery, Christmasy mood. Songs like “I’ll be Home for Christmas” and “Jingle Bell Rock” are gently emanating from my computer and I have a smile on my face.

I did not (again) send out Christmas cards this year. I’m really bad about that. So I will share a community Christmas letter with you all.

Merry Christmas and Happy New Year! 2024 was a COVID-free year (thank goodness) though Steve and I were reminded of the pandemic when decorating our tree. We have a “special” ornament that at its center reads 2020 and the rest, decorated like a snowflake, reminds us what a bummer 2020 was. (Because I’m a lady – don’t laugh – I won’t repeat the sentiment.)

We have two sons in North Carolina and two in Southern California. The two in North Carolina are our bartender and chef; consequently, we (especially Robin) really misses them this time of year. Our two Southern California boys include Danny, who owns and operates Bonners Party Rentals. This time of year is especially busy for him as California weather lends itself to outside celebrations and he’s got the heaters, tables, chairs and linens to make things easier for party planners and hosts.

Between the four boys we have five – yes, five – granddaughters; two are in SoCal and three are in North Carolina. We are grateful for the two here while missing the three in North Carolina. But what are we to do? (Anyone with suggestions on how to juggle schedules are encouraged to drop me an email.)

Both Steve and I are doing great! He’s busy with Montrose Search & Rescue and I’m busy with the paper. As many know, my offices at CV Weekly were burglarized in September. I was angry and disheartened, but one of our supporters started a GoFundMe page (which was closed on Dec. 20) and the community stepped up to help CV Weekly regroup. I was unbelievably touched by the generosity shown and am grateful that I call CV home.

We look to 2025 with gratitude and hope – may 2025 be a great year for everyone!

This gives a general overview of what 2024 was like for the Goldsworthys. I apologize if it seems impersonal but I’m grateful I have the ability to share holiday cheer with everyone who calls us “friend.”

Happy New Year!