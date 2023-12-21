CV Weekly Holiday Schedule

The offices of the CV Weekly will be closed on Monday, Dec. 25 for the Christmas holiday, and Monday, Jan. 1 for the New Year’s holiday.

Blood Drive at USC-VHH

The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive at USC Verdugo Hills Hospital on Wednesday, Dec. 27 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

To make an appointment go to redcrossblood.org and enter sponsor code: USCverdugohospital or call (818) 456-9091.

USC-VHH is located at 1812 Verdugo Blvd. in Montrose/Glendale 91208.

CVTC Next Meets in New Year

The CV Town Council will not be meeting in December. Its next meeting is in January.

Music Groups Wanted

Performance groups are invited to apply for the Jewel City Concert Series and the Brand Summer Music Series. Music ensembles must be trios or larger to participate. Interested musicians may visit https://www.glendaleartsandculture.org/performanceseries to apply. Applications close on Jan. 26 at 5 p.m.

The Jewel City Concert Series is an outdoor concert series taking pace in the fall on the Artsakh Paseo located in Glendale’s Downtown Arts & Entertainment District. Performances are scheduled for Saturdays in October from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. and must be one set, 60 minutes in duration.

Performance groups will receive a stipend of up to $1,200 per performance.

The Brand Summer Music Series is an outdoor concert series located on the hillside area behind the Brand Library & Art Center. Performances are scheduled for Fridays from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and must be one set, 90 minutes in duration. Performance groups will receive a stipend of up to $1,700 per performance.

CVWD Looking to Fill Board Vacancy

Crescenta Valley Water District (CVWD) will have a vacancy on its board of directors beginning Jan. 1, 2024.

Board members provide general oversight, guidance and direction to District staff concerning operations, finances and customer relations. The board typically meets the second and fourth Tuesdays of each month at 7 p.m., and board members are assigned on one to three committees that meet twice a month on average.

The board of directors seeks a board member who has the desire and ability to contribute to informed decision-making and to represent the best immediate and long-term interests of the community. The board also values diversity of opinion and experience.

The position is open to every registered voter who lives within CVWD’s district boundaries and the term lasts until the next election in November 2024.

A copy of the District map is available at www.cvwd.com/board-of-directors- recruitment.

To apply, send a Statement of Interest (resume/CV optional) to employment@cvwd.com or the District’s office by Friday, Dec. 1 at 4 p.m.

For more information, contact the District’s general manager James Lee at (818) 248-3925 or jlee@cvwd.com.

Rain Barrel Distribution

CV Water District and Foothill Municipal Water District are among the hosts of a rain barrel distribution event on Sunday, Jan. 21 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Foothill Municipal Water District.

The cost is $65;however, rebates are available. Check with applicable water agency for more information. Maximum quantity is two rain barrel rebates per household.

For more information, contact info@rainbarrelsintl.com or call (818) 602-6316.

Foothill Municipal Water District is located at 4536 Hampton Road in La Cañada Flintridge.