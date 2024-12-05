Water Usage Topic on Council Agenda

By Mikaela STONE

At its meeting on Tuesday night the Glendale City Council authorized Glendale Water & Power (GWP) to initiate steps to ensure the city is prepared to adapt to California’s ever-fluctuating weather.

GWP Assistant General Manager of water services Chisom Obegolu presented information regarding Glendale’s water usage: This city relies heavily on imported water to meet its need of over 5 billion gallons of water a year. While 2019 brought heavy rains, Obegolu explained “one or two wet years here are not enough to overturn decades of drought like we’re seeing in the Colorado basin.” The water level of Lake Mead, one of Glendale’s main water sources, currently sits at 1,080.93 feet above sea level. While this level is not as severe as it has been in years past, such a drastic change – from a nearly full basin – illustrates how fickle California’s water cycle is.

The scattered torrential downpours seen this year have done little to help. With so many inches of rain in such a short amount of time, water does not have time to soak into the ground before running off into rivers and oceans. With Glendale’s reliance on groundwater for its locally sourced supply, drought measures must stay in place in spite of recent rains.

The GWP points out that two thirds of Glendale’s imported water is supplied across the San Andreas Fault. Between aging infrastructure and fears for the next earthquake stemming from the San Andreas Fault, the organization wants to start preventive measures to keep water flowing. A $1.2 million plan would recycle water not just for irrigation but as potable water by partnering with engineers at Arcadis U.S., Inc.

Council member Dan Brotman said he believes the longer Glendale waits to take action the more difficult and expensive water concerns will be to address.

“The climate – physics – doesn’t care about our feelings,” he said. “This is something that’s not controllable. This is something that we have to do for the new world we’re living in.”

Already actions taken by Glendale residents have shown results. Even though the city’s population is growing, its overall water usage has decreased.

Council members assured the public that cutting water and power costs for consumers will be addressed in a future meeting.

The GWP will be holding an Electric Car & Bike Test Drive Event on Dec. 7 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. outside city hall. Reservations for test driving vehicles can be made at https://gwp.evnavigator.com/evdrive.html.

The City Council also authorized an amendment to the law regarding public camping. This decision comes in light of the Supreme Court’s decision that enforcement of such laws does not constitute cruel or unusual punishment. The amendment expands the definition of camping to include “living in a parked trailer, camper shell, motor home or any motor vehicle as defined by the California Vehicle Code.”

One public commenter felt that this was forcing police officers to take the role of social workers and that enforcement of the law will cost resources better spent elsewhere. However, defenders of the amendment believe this will make Glendale streets safer. One citizen stated he felt unsafe walking by unhoused people with his son and felt action needed to be taken.

Council member Vartan Gharpetian assured those assembled that this law will not replace the resources Glendale already has for unhoused people. Such services include outreach programs, landlord incentives and a mobile shower. The city also recently approved a budget for hotel vouchers for up to 30 days for unhoused people and domestic abuse victims.

Brotman added, “This doesn’t preclude us from building affordable housing; it isn’t an either or.”

While decisions regarding water and law enforcement resources sparked discussion, the much more emotionally-charged bike lane debate of the next Glendale City Council meeting overshadowed public comment and the scheduling of tabled topics. Attendees can expect a fraught debate to come.