Crime report

Nov. 28

5100 block of Alta Canyada Road in La Cañada Flintridge, a person providing private security for the location reported that he was inside his vehicle when he heard the security alarm activate at the residence. He stepped outside his vehicle and saw three men described as Black adults running from the residence’s front door facing east toward the driveway just west on Alta Canyada Road. The three suspects reportedly jumped a metal fence and enter a dark four-door BMW sedan. There were two other suspects sitting inside the vehicle. All suspects were described as wearing black hoodies, black pants, medical masks and gloves. One of the suspects was carrying a black backpack, another had a handgun hanging from inside his waistband. Upon an investigation it was found the glass patio door had been shattered and several rooms had been ransacked. Numerous items were reported missing including jewelry and two semiautomatic handguns.

The residential burglary occurred at 8:15 p.m.

Nov. 27

900 block of Milmada Drive in La Cañada Flintridge, a woman left her home about 9:20 a.m. and returned at 1:02 p.m. When she returned she found drawers inside her garage open. She then saw the rear patio glass door had been shattered. The electric panel controlling her residence was open and the electricity had been shut down. Numerous rooms had been ransacked and several items were stolen. Surveillance footage revealed three people, all wearing black tops, black pants, black masks and black gloves, exit a silver four-door sedan and run up the driveway at the location at 12:15 p.m.

900 block of Wiladonda Drive in La Cañada Flintridge, a resident reported that person/persons unknown attempted to enter his home. The resident received a text at 6:59 p.m. alerting him that his residence alarm had been activated. He investigated and found the rear sliding window had been shattered. Deputies arrived and it appeared no one had entered the home.

The incident occurred at 6:51 p.m.

Nov. 26

2600 block of Pine Lawn Drive in La Crescenta, a witness reported that an unknown male wearing a black hoodie and black pants with a white stripe stepped out of the passenger side of a black four-door sedan, walked up to the front of the house and stole a box containing items. The man then walked toward the street, got into the vehicle and drove on Pine Lawn Drive and out of view at 5:19 p.m.

Nov. 21

4400 block of Rockland Place in La Cañada Flintridge, a resident reported that someone had tampered with her driver’s side door lock and her vehicle’s steering wheel column had been removed between Nov. 21-27.