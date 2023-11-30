CV Station Makes Arrest

Crescenta Valley Station deputies responded to the 800 block of Berkshire Avenue in La Cañada at 3:58 a.m. on Nov. 20 regarding a trespassing call. The property is under construction. The owner reported witnessing suspects on the property via security cameras. The suspects then allegedly cut the feed to the cameras.

Deputies arrived and during an investigation the property owner saw the suspects and pointed them out. The two suspects were detained without incident.

The suspects had allegedly stolen an electrical power box, which deputies recovered. They were also connected to a stolen vehicle, which was parked nearby.

The two suspects were arrested for burglary, driving without owner’s consent and possession of burglary tools. They were booked at the CV Station and held in lieu of $50,000 bail.

“The great arrest would not have been possible without the owner having a quality camera system. This allowed the owner to observe the theft and report it to us in a timely manner. It is cooperative work with our community that will keep our streets safe,” according to the CV Sheriff Station.