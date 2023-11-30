Crime blotter

Nov. 27

2200 block of Foothill Boulevard in La Cañada Flintridge, a man went to the cash register at the store to pay for items. He gave the employee cash, which the employee determined was fake. The employee told the man she would have to hold the currency and call law enforcement. The man left the store before law enforcement arrived.

The incident occurred at 1:42 p.m.

Nov. 24

700 block of Angeles Crest Highway in LA, a woman reported that she had parked her vehicle at the location. She returned to her vehicle, used her key fob to open the door and drove home. Later she received a call from her credit card company reporting unusual activity. She discovered her wallet was missing from her vehicle and there was damage on the locking mechanism of the car.

The theft occurred between 1:30 p.m. and 4:06 p.m.

Nov. 22

4300 block of Beulah Drive in La Cañada Flintridge, deputies responded to the location regarding a burglary. A neighbor’s security camera captured three suspects entering the home at the location. The homeowner was not present but a witness reported that he saw flashlights inside a nearby home. He also reportedly saw Suspects 1 and 2 jumping over the alley fence located at the south side of the home. As the suspects ran toward the road the witness noticed a black Lexus SUV slowly driving northbound toward Foothill Boulevard, apparently waiting for them. The driver, Suspect 3, of the SUV drove out of sight. After an investigation a license plate from the SUV was recorded; however, it was registered to a Porsche. It was determined the suspects had used a stolen plate that they placed on the SUV. Several items were reported stolen.

The residential burglary occurred between 5:30 p.m. and 6:32 p.m.

4400 block of Ocean View Boulevard in Montrose, a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle overnight.

Nov. 21

4100 Forest Hill Drive in La Cañada Flintridge, the glass of a patio door was shattered, rooms were ransacked and several items were stolen from a home between 5 p.m. and 8:45 p.m.