CVTC Holds Last Meeting of the Year, Prepares for Tree Lighting Ceremony

By Mary O’KEEFE

Crescenta Valley Town Council held its last meeting of 2024 on Thursday, Nov. 21. The newly elected Council members will be administered the oath of office in January 2025. When the election was held in early November there were six seats open – three regular positions and three alternate positions. Only three candidates signed up to run; two incumbents, Frida Baghdassarian and Dede Mueller, and one former Council member, Chris Kilpatrick.

At Thursday’s meeting CVTC President Baghdassarian said the Council would explore appointing the three alternates in the future and invited anyone interested in being on the Council to contact CVTC. She and other members of the Council stressed that being part of CVTC does require a lot of time and that it is a volunteer position.

Although there will not be a CVTC meeting in December Council members will be on hand for the annual tree lighting ceremony at La Crescenta Library on Dec. 3 at 6 p.m.

This is the 10th year of the tree lighting at the library, 2809 Foothill Blvd. The location was chosen because the library is considered by many as being the center of the Crescenta Valley community.

Music in the courtyard in front of the library kicks off the event. There will be bubble snow (snope) and a photo backdrop so everyone is encouraged to bring their cameras.

Members of American Legion Post 288 will lead the audience in the Pledge of Allegiance.

Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger, whose office is a sponsor of the event, will welcome everyone to the event, followed by the Tree Lighting Committee. This will be followed by Crescenta Valley High School Charismatics, the school’s elite vocal group.

There will be hot cocoa and cookies for all inside the library.