CCLCF Thanksgiving Day 5K Run/Walk

The Community Center of La Cañada Flintridge’s Thanksgiving Day 5K Run/Walk returns on Thursday, Nov. 28. The professionally timed race, now in its third decade, begins at 8:30 a.m. at Olberz Park, One Civic Center Drive in La Cañada Flintridge. Cash prizes will be given to the top three finishers in the men’s and women’s categories and winners in each age category will receive handmade ceramic medals. The kids’ mile will be timed this year and will begin at 9:30 a.m. The top three finishers for boys and girls will receive trophies.

The race will feature a new route and a costume contest.

For more information visit CCLCF.org/run or call (818) 790-4353.

City of La Cañada Flintridge Emphasizes Leash Laws

The City of La Cañada Flintridge, in partnership with Pasadena Humane, is launching an initiative to educate residents about the City’s leash laws and increase enforcement at Mayor’s Discovery Park, where complaints about unleashed dogs have increased.

The City’s leash laws require that all dogs be kept on a leash no longer than six feet in length and dogs must remain under full control of their owner or custodian while in public, including at City parks and on trails, or upon private property other than that of the dog owner.

Beginning in December, the City will increase the presence of animal control officers from Pasadena Humane at Mayor’s Discovery Park. The primary goal is to educate park visitors about leash laws and promote responsible pet ownership. However, in cases of non-compliance, appropriate enforcement actions may be taken.

For more information on leash laws in La Cañada Flintridge, visit the City’s animal control webpage.

Input Sought on Glendale Speed Safety Program

The City of Glendale’s Public Works Dept. is launching of its new Speed Safety Program, a proactive initiative aimed at improving traffic safety and reducing speeding in key areas throughout the city.

The California State Legislature authorized a speed safety camera pilot program for six designated cities, Glendale being one of them. Glendale will implement speed safety cameras. The Glendale Speed Safety Program has already begun to collect data, such as speeding citations and collisions, to determine speed safety camera locations. The next phase gathers input from the community about safety challenges related to speeding. Based on data and public input, a recommended list of nine speed safety camera locations will be released in early 2025.

To add to the City of Glendale’s input regarding safety camera locations, a virtual community meeting is being held on Wednesday, Nov. 20 at 6 p.m. Join via Zoom or watch the live meeting on YouTube. There is also an in-person community meeting today, Thursday, Nov. 21 at 6 p.m. at the Adult Recreation Center at 201 E. Colorado St. in Glendale.

For information and the survey, visit GlendaleSpeedSafety.com.

Grand Opening of Youth Spaces at Central Library

The community is invited to the grand opening of the new Youth Spaces at Glendale Central Library. The day will be filled with excitement, creativity and fun as these new spaces are unveiled.

Included are a redesigned Children’s Space, Teen Space and Sound Space. The grand opening is on Saturday, Nov. 23 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Glendale Central Library is located at 222 E. Harvard St.

Electric Car & Bike Guest Drive

The City of Glendale is having a test drive opportunity for e-bikes and EVs on Saturday, Dec. 7 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Glendale City Hall parking lot, 120 N. Isabel St. in Glendale. Explore a wide variety of electric vehicles, including the Tesla Cybertruck, Hyundai Ioniq 5, Ford F-150 Lightning, Tesla Model Y. Also, test ride the latest electric bikes from top manufacturers.

Parking at 650 E. Wilson Ave. in Glendale.

RSVP to test drive an electric car at https://gwp.evnavigator.com/evdrive.html; no RSVP needed to test an electric bike.