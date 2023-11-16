FROM THE DESK OF THE PUBLISHER

Holiday Calendar Is Filling Up

As we approach Thanksgiving, I see my calendar filling up with events. The fun started on Thursday night with the Salvation Army’s Kettle Kick Off show.

Most people really only think about the Salvation Army during the holidays when they hear the ringing of the bell outside stores soliciting donations and raising awareness of the organization. But the Salvation Army works year round to provide services to those in need. Thursday night’s show featured comedians Christopher Titus, Rachel Bradley and Billy Gardell and the trio kept everyone in stitches. If you weren’t able to attend, you can still donate at https://westernusa.salvationarmy.org/glendale-ca/.

Friday afternoon was the 19th Hole banquet and awards presentation of the Chace Taylor Malone iMPACT Foundation golf tournament. Headed by Victoria Malone, the afternoon/evening event was a testament to the love felt for Victoria’s son Chace who died unexpectedly a couple of years ago. (As an aside, kudos were extended to Mary O’Keefe for her ongoing work with the iMPACT Foundation).

On Saturday night it was the Montrose Shopping Park’s twice-annual Wine Walk. My friend Amy and I made haste on Saturday night to the ticket booth on the corner of Ocean View Boulevard and Honolulu Avenue. We weren’t alone; the line of ticketholders stretched down Honolulu Avenue past Holiday Hats & Gowns. In her wisdom, Amy (who arrived earlier than I did) got into line so our wait wasn’t too bad. The lovely ladies of the La Crescenta Woman’s Club were there to greet us and hand us our bags (newly designed and looking spiffy) and our swag – including tickets for the wine tastings. Amy and I stopped in some of our favorite spots, including La Cañada Furniture & Design, Benjamin & Co Jewelry and Merle Norman Cosmetics. We then enjoyed dinner at Joselito’s Mexican Restaurant.

I have such a good time at the Wine Walk. I see folks I rarely get to see, like Alice Perez and her sister Trish McRae, and visit stores I usually don’t have time to visit … and in such a fun and stress-free environment.

Looking ahead, the day after Thanksgiving is the shopping park’s “Plaid Friday” (more in next week’s paper) and on Saturday, some of the park’s merchants are taking part in Small Business Saturday.

Dec. 1 (Friday) is the Glendale Kiwanis Christmas Gala followed on Dec. 2 by the Montrose Christmas Parade! What a great time that is! This year, I’m not only part of the CV Weekly but also the CV Chamber of Commerce. Those Chamber board members who aren’t involved with other organizations will have the chance to ride in the CV Chamber “float” (I use the term loosely). This year’s grand marshal is someone near and dear to the Crescenta Valley community (to find out who that is, read Mary O’Keefe’s cover story).

More plans are being made and I’m excited to share them with you as the weeks pass by.