Rosemont Preserve Open Gate Morning

An “open gate” event is taking place at the Rosemont Preserve on Sunday, Nov. 17. This is a chance for residents to visit the Preserve and wander the trail at their own pace and enjoy the tranquil setting, the wildlife and the natural beauty. Photographers: bring your camera to capture the morning light and citizen scientists, bring your iNaturalist and Merlin apps to identify birds and add wildlife sightings!

The gate will be open from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., and Friends of the Rosemont Preserve Committee members will be available to answer questions and present this community resource.

The Preserve is located at the north end of Rosemont Avenue, just past the chain link fence. As street parking is limited, please park at Two Strike Park, 5107 Rosemont Ave. Those with mobility issues who require a closer parking spot should contact the Rosemont Preserve Committee.

Those planning on walking the trails should wear sturdy shoes and bring water to drink.

This event is free to the public and suitable for all ages; no reservations required. Rain cancels. Sorry, no pets please.

For further information, contact the Friends of the Rosemont Preserve at RosemontFriends@gmail.com.

CCLCF Thanksgiving Day 5K Run/Walk

The Community Center of La Cañada Flintridge’s Thanksgiving Day 5K Run/Walk returns on Thursday, Nov. 28. The professionally timed race, now in its third decade, begins at 8:30 a.m. at Olberz Park, One Civic Center Drive in La Cañada Flintridge. Cash prizes will be given to the top three finishers in the men’s and women’s categories and winners in each age category will receive handmade ceramic medals. The kids’ mile will be timed this year and will begin at 9:30 a.m. The top three finishers for boys and girls will receive trophies.

The race will feature a new route and a costume contest.

For more information visit CCLCF.org/run or call (818) 790-4353.

Input Sought on Glendale Speed Safety Program

The City of Glendale’s Public Works Dept. is launching of its new Speed Safety Program, a proactive initiative aimed at improving traffic safety and reducing speeding in key areas throughout the city.

The California State Legislature authorized a speed safety camera pilot program for six designated cities, Glendale being one of them. Glendale will implement speed safety cameras. The Glendale Speed Safety Program has already begun to collect data, such as speeding citations and collisions, to determine speed safety camera locations. The next phase gathers input from the community about safety challenges related to speeding. Based on data and public input, a recommended list of nine speed safety camera locations will be released in early 2025.

To add to the City of Glendale’s input regarding safety camera locations, a virtual community meeting is being held on Wednesday, Nov. 20 at 6 p.m. Join via Zoom or watch the live meeting on YouTube. There is also an in-person community meeting on Thursday, Nov. 21 at 6 p.m. at the Adult Recreation Center at 201 E. Colorado St. in Glendale.

For information and the survey, visit GlendaleSpeedSafety.com .

Grand Opening of Youth Spaces at Central Library

The community is invited to the grand opening of the new Youth Spaces at Glendale Central Library. The day will be filled with excitement, creativity and fun as these new spaces are unveiled.

Included are a redesigned Children’s Space, Teen Space and Sound Space. The grand opening is on Saturday, Nov. 23 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Glendale Central Library is located at 222 E. Harvard St.