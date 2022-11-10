Getting Involved on a Glendale Board or Commission

By Ruth SOWBY

Especially during the election season, many people may ponder how to serve on a City of Glendale board or commission. The process to apply may be easier than a person thinks.

Below is the step-by-step process to apply for a seat on a city board or commission.

First, an application must be obtained from the City Clerk’s Office at City Hall, 613 E. Broadway, Room 110. All applicants must be registered to vote and reside in the City of Glendale.

Once the City Clerk verifies voter registration s/he sends all qualified applications to the Glendale City Council for review and nomination. Each Councilmember may nominate one member to each board and commission.

All members must then be appointed by City Council.

Appointees may serve no more than three four-year terms on boards and commissions. The term of each member shall be simultaneous with the councilmember who nominated that member to a board or commission regardless of when nominated and appointed. It should be noted that all city board, commission and committee members serve without compensation.

No individual shall serve on more than one board, commission or committee at the same time.

For more information or to submit an application, email Renia Shahnazarian at Rshahnazarian@glendaleca.gov.

Boards and Commissions in the City of Glendale are: Arts & Culture Commission, Audit Committee, Building & Fire Board of Appeals, Burbank/Glendale/Pasadena Airport Authority, Civil Service Commission, Commission on the Status of Women, Community Development Block Grant Advisory Committee, Design Review Board, Glendale Housing Authority, Glendale Water & Power Commission, Historic Preservation Commission, Metropolitan Water District, Parks, Recreation & Community Services Commission, Planning Commission, Sustainability Commission, Transportation and Parking Commission and Vector Control District.

Dissolved Boards and Commissions are the Blue Ribbon Pension Review Committee and Glendale Oversight Board.