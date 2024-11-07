Operation Green Light Supports Veterans

The Los Angeles County Dept. Authority (LACDA) administrative building located in Alhambra will be illuminated with green lights through Veterans Day on Nov. 11 in support of Operation Green Light for Veterans.

Operation Green Light for Veterans is a nationwide initiative that encourages communities to put up green lights around buildings in honor and support of veterans. This initiative, now in its third year, was established by the National Association of Counties and the National Association of County Veterans Service Officers. The green lights are expected to glow over hundreds of counties in recognition of the sacrifices and bravery of veterans as well as to raise awareness around the growing needs and resources for those who have served.

The LACDA is committed to providing support to veterans through the federally-funded Veterans Affairs Supportive Housing (VASH) Program in partnership with the Veterans Affairs Medical Center. The VASH Program assists homeless veterans and their families in securing and sustaining affordable housing while also highlighting the significance of other support services. In fiscal year 2023-24, the LACDA successfully housed 1,969 veterans and continues to strive to empower veterans to achieve long-lasting self-sufficiency.

For more information on the VASH Program and other LACDA programs, visit https://tinyurl.com/57y48f32 to access the agency brochure or call (626) 262-4510.