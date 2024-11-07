Wine Walk on Saturday

The Montrose Shopping Park Association (MSPA) is having its sixth annual Montrose Holiday Wine Walk on Saturday evening from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. co-sponsored by the La Crescenta Woman’s Club. Ticketholders can sample wines from more than 30 pouring stations hosted by MSPA merchants and businesses. Live music and activities will be held throughout the shopping park.

Tickets are $55 per person and available for purchase at www.shopmontrose.com and at the shops Merle Norman Cosmetics, Mountain Rose Gifts, Copy Network and It Takes A Village. Check in is at the corner of Ocean Boulevard and Honolulu Avenue.

For more information, visit www.shopmontrose.com.

Rosemont Preserve Open Gate Morning

The community is invited to take part in habitat restoration at the Rosemont Preserve.

The gate will be open from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 9; volunteers will be working on the project to improve storm water capture on the Preserve. Crescenta Valley Water District helped dig a bioswale channel; now it needs to be landscaped with native plants.

Come support this important project to help protect the long-term viability of Crescenta Valley’s groundwater basin.

The Preserve is located at the north end of Rosemont Avenue, just past the chain link fence. As street parking is limited, please park at Two Strike Park, 5107 Rosemont Ave. Those with mobility issues who require a closer parking spot should contact the Rosemont Preserve Committee.

Those planning on walking the trails should wear sturdy shoes and bring water to drink.

Rain cancels. Sorry, no pets please.

Veteran’s Day Ceremony

American Legion Post 288 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1614 and Boy Scout Troop 288, with the County of Los Angeles, Parks Dept. and CVHS Air Force JR ROTC, is hosting a Veteran’s Day ceremony on Monday, Nov. 11 at 8 a.m. at Two Strike Park, 5107 Rosemont Ave. in La Crescenta. It will include the presentation of colors, the Armed Forces Medley and a community flag retirement ceremony.

All are invited.



CVTC Elections this Weekend

Elections are being held this weekend for open seats on the Crescenta Valley Town Council.

Candidates are Frida Baghdassarian, Chris Kilpatrick and Dede Mueller.

Voting takes place on Friday, Nov. 8 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 9 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Sadler Hall on the grounds of St. Luke’s of the Mountains, 2563 Foothill Blvd. in La Crescenta.

All registered voters in the unincorporated portion of Los Angeles County in La Crescenta-Montrose are eligible to vote.

Veterans Host Monthly Breakfast

Local veterans host a monthly breakfast at the Verdugo Hills Memorial Hall on the second Saturday of the month. The breakfast is free to all local veterans and supporters, but donations are always graciously accepted. This month’s breakfast is on Saturday, Nov. 9 from

8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

The Hall is located at 4011 La Crescenta Ave. in La Crescenta