The National Weather Service issued the following alert:

A fire weather watch remains in effect from Wednesday, Nov.8 through Thursday afternoon, Nov. 9 for gusty Santa Ana winds and low relative humidity for wind-prone valleys in Los Angeles and Ventura counties as well as the Malibu coast.

Winds North to northeast winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts 30 to 40 mph

Relative humidity Falling to 10% to 20% by Wednesday afternoon and evening and 8% to 15% by Thursday.

Impacts If fire ignition occurs there could be rapid spread of wildfire that would lead to a threat to life and property.

Precautionary/preparedness actions A fire weather watch means that critical fire weather conditions are likely to occur in the coming days. Resident near wildland interfaces should prepare now on what to do if a wildfire breaks out. See readyforwildfire.org and wildfirerisk.org for information.