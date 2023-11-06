The National Weather Service issued the following alert:
A fire weather watch remains in effect from Wednesday, Nov.8 through Thursday afternoon, Nov. 9 for gusty Santa Ana winds and low relative humidity for wind-prone valleys in Los Angeles and Ventura counties as well as the Malibu coast.
- Winds North to northeast winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts 30 to 40 mph
- Relative humidity Falling to 10% to 20% by Wednesday afternoon and evening and 8% to 15% by Thursday.
- Impacts If fire ignition occurs there could be rapid spread of wildfire that would lead to a threat to life and property.
Precautionary/preparedness actions A fire weather watch means that critical fire weather conditions are likely to occur in the coming days. Resident near wildland interfaces should prepare now on what to do if a wildfire breaks out. See readyforwildfire.org and wildfirerisk.org for information.