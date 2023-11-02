American Heroes Airshow

The American Heroes Airshow is on Saturday, Nov. 4 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.at Hansen Dam Sports Complex, 11798 Foothill Blvd. in Lake View Terrace. More than 20 helicopters are expected to be on-site and will be open to inspection by adults and kids. In addition, a naturalization ceremony takes place and several information booths will present information on a variety on topics.

The event is free to attend; food will be available for purchase.

CV Lions Holding Holiday Boutique

Those interested in getting a jump on holiday shopping are encouraged to stop by a holiday boutique hosted by the CV Lions on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at St. Luke’s of the Mountains, 2563 Foothill Blvd. in La Crescenta.

Time to Fall Back

Daylight Saving Time ends at 2 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 5. Clocks need to be turned back one hour.

Shredding Day Drawing Near

Shredding Day, the yearly event sponsored by Northwest Glendale Homeowners Association where confidential documents are securely shredded while you watch, will be on Saturday, Nov. 4 from 9 a.m. to noon. It is open to everyone.

The shredding truck will be in the parking lot behind Grandview Presbyterian Church, 1130 Ruberta Ave., between Glenoaks Boulevard and Fifth Street. There is a TV camera for viewing the process.

NWGHA members get three boxes free and pay $8 per box thereafter. Non-members pay $8 a box. Residents can join at the event and get the three boxes free.

For information, call (818) 754-8274.

Rosemont Preserve Open Gate Morning

An “open gate” event is taking place at the Rosemont Preserve on Saturday morning, Nov. 4. This is a chance for residents to visit the Preserve and wander the trail at their own pace and enjoy the tranquil setting, the wildlife and the natural beauty. Photographers: bring your camera to capture the morning light and citizen scientists, bring your iNaturalist and Merlin apps to identify birds and add wildlife sightings!

The gate will be open from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., and Friends of the Rosemont Preserve Committee members will be available to answer questions and present this community resource.

The Preserve is located at the north end of Rosemont Avenue, just past the chain link fence. As street parking is limited, please park at Two Strike Park, 5107 Rosemont Ave. and not in front of neighbors’ houses. Those with mobility issues who require a closer parking spot should contact the Rosemont Preserve Committee.

Those planning on walking the trails should wear sturdy shoes and bring water to drink.

This event is free to the public and suitable for all ages; no reservations required. Rain cancels. Sorry, no pets please.

For further information, contact the Friends of the Rosemont Preserve at RosemontFriends@gmail.com.

Nominations for the CVHS Athletic Hall of Fame

Nominations for the CVHS Athletic Hall of Fame for this year are being accepted through Nov. 6. Those who would like to nominate someone or a specific team can submit their nominee along with supporting information (sports accomplishments, awards, etc.) during their time at CV to Thirdler@gusd.net. All nominees will be presented to the Hall of Fame Committee for consideration. No name will be accepted without supporting information.

Candidates must have competed or coached for the athletic program at CVHS and have competed at CVHS five years or more prior to the date of induction.

Each year any person nominated but not inducted shall be up for consideration the following year.

CVWD Looking to Fill Board Vacancy

Crescenta Valley Water District (CVWD) will have a vacancy on its board of directors beginning Jan. 1, 2024.

Board members provide general oversight, guidance and direction to District staff concerning operations, finances and customer relations. The board typically meets the second and fourth Tuesdays of each month at 7 p.m., and board members are assigned on one to three committees that meet twice a month on average.

The board of directors seeks a board member who has the desire and ability to contribute to informed decision-making and to represent the best immediate and long-term interests of the community. The board also values diversity of opinion and experience.

The position is open to every registered voter who lives within CVWD’s district boundaries and the term lasts until the next election in November 2024.

A copy of the District map is available at www.cvwd.com/board-of-directors- recruitment.

To apply, please send a Statement of Interest (resume/ CV optional) to employment@cvwd.com or the District’s office by Friday, December 1, at 4pm.

For more information, please contact the District’s General Manager, James Lee, at (818) 248-3925 or jlee@cvwd.com.