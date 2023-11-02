Glendale’s Bicycle Transportation Plan Update Community Open Houses Nov. 11 & 12

The City of Glendale is updating the Bicycle Transportation Plan (BTP) to develop a comprehensive 20-year measurable roadmap whose goal is to make biking safer, more convenient and enjoyable for everyone. The City invites community members of all ages to participate in its upcoming workshops in November.

Attendees can provide valuable feedback and ask questions about the proposed recommendations for enhancing bike safety across Glendale.

The first community meeting will be held at Sparr Heights Community Center, 1613 Glencoe Way, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Nov. 11. On Nov. 12 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. the meeting will be held at Glendale Adult Recreation Center, 201 E. Colorado Street.

Information will be the same at each open house so community members may attend either date and/or drop in at their convenience during the two-hour workshops.

Additionally, the Community Development Dept. is partnering with the City of Glendale’s Office of Sustainability and will be at the following student/teen workshops held for the Climate Action & Adaptation Plan on Nov. 8 from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Glendale Central Library, 222 East Harvard St.

The updated BTP will create a roadmap to build a safe, enjoyable, all-ages, all-abilities bicycle network that connects local destinations within the City and to the region. The Plan will also address bicycle parking, programming and education, and new technologies (e.g. e-bikes, shared micro-mobility). The last City of Glendale Bicycle Transportation Plan was released in 2012.

For more information, visit https://tinyurl.com/mrysduyd.