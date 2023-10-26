Weather Watch

Teahupo’o

By Mary O’KEEFE

The 2024 Olympics will be held in France from July 26 to Aug. 11, 2024. Although the ancient Games were born in Greece it was actually a Frenchman, Baron Pierre de Coubertin, who got the modern day Olympics started in 1894. So it is a little odd that it is the French that are now at the center of a protest by those in a small village in the French Polynesia’s main island of Tahiti.

The Olympic Movement, under the leadership of the International Olympic Committee, uses diplomacy to promote the fundamental principles of Olympism and to contribute, through sport, to the promotion of peace, coexistence, tolerance and non-discrimination among countries, communities and ethnicities, according to the Olympic World Library.

That’s what has been stated; however, locals in a small Tahitian village, Teahupo’o, would not exactly agree with that statement citing plans by Paris 2024 to erect a large aluminum tower on its coral reef in order to accommodate surfing competition planned in Teahupo’o.

Residents of Teahupo’o have hosted many surfing events at the reef break near their small village. The waves break over a shallow semi-circular coral reef. This, along with the reef’s unique shape, plays a significant role in the formation of the wave. The wave doesn’t just roll or crash but forms a thick, curling lip. This produces a unique barrel, or “tube,” for which the spot is renowned, according to Surfer Today on Oct. 16.

This is why it will be the location of the Olympic 2024 surfing competition. But the concern of local residents is to what length will the Olympic Paris 2024 organizers go to create a bigger splash (pun intended) in their coverage.

The new aluminum judging tower is needed so a larger group of people can be hosted, including photographers, reporters, judges and staff, according to Paris 2024.

Recently Teahupo’o residents protested the building of this tower and have started a petition against it. One of the loudest activist voices against this tower is Matahi Drollet, a professional Tahitian surfer who shared on Instagram the reason for the locals’ protest: “This peaceful walk [protest] is not against the Olympic Games, but against the new aluminum judging tower they want to build on the reef,” stated the Instagram post.

He added his concerns about the reef and the whole ecosystem if construction of this tower moves forward.

During past surf competitions, including those with the World Surf League, a wooden tower was used that held numerous photographers and judges. But a wooden tower is not enough, according to Paris 2024. Olympic Paris 2024 organizers want to build a much larger aluminum tower that carries a price tag of about $5 million.

It is ironic that Paris 2024 has stated it is the “sustainable Games.” The Olympic organizers apparently have an odd definition of “sustainable.”

Coral reefs protect coastlines from storms and erosion, provide jobs for local communities and offer opportunities for recreation. They are also a source of food and new medicines. Over half a billion people depend on reefs for food, income and protection, according to the National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration.

In addition, what many people don’t realize is that corals are animals, not plants, and eat plankton and support 25% of ocean life. Corals are already being threatened by climate change and really don’t need another threat by an Olympic committee.

The wooden tower in Teahupo’o has worked for decades and it seems to me that with all the technology available, including camera drones, there would be a way to get that perfect photo without having to destroy ocean life to do it.

Even Paris 2024 boasts of how often this area has hosted surfing competitions.

“Tahiti will host a one-of-a-kind competition in a spot that surfers the world over revere: Teahupo’o has been hosting the Pro Tahiti world championship event for over two decades and is one of the highlights on the Men’s Championship Tour,” states the Paris 2024 website.

Which makes a person question: If it was good enough for those competitions why is there a need to build this larger aluminum tower?

The Olympic organizers swear no harm will come to the area: “The competition venue has been designed to protect the island’s extraordinary natural surroundings. The event will not affect the coastline because the waves break offshore.”

I have been to many press events where there is a designated pool for reporters/photographers. This is a system used when there is not enough room for all of the reporters/photographers who want to be present for some event, like in a courtroom, on a trip with the President or even in mission control at NASA during a launch. Pool reporters/photographers share their story/photo with others. Why can’t this system be used here?

The entire time I was researching this column one quote kept going through my head: “I meant no harm. I most truly did not. But I had to grow bigger. So bigger I got.” (The Lorax, by Dr. Seuss.)

I don’t understand why the self-professed “sustainable Games” would have to threaten the coral reef instead of respecting it.

Maybe its because there is no Lorax who speaks for the sea.

To learn more about this issue, follow Matahi Drollet on Instagram. He, along with local residents, is asking people to sign a petition in favor of maintaining the wooden tower and not building the aluminum tower on the reef https://tinyurl.com/4rywezj4.

