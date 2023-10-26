CVCA to Meet

The Crescenta Valley Community Association will have its monthly meeting tonight, Thursday, Oct. 26 at 7 p.m. via Zoom. The meeting will include discussion on local issues including project updates on 2413 Foothill Blvd. (at Briggs), CVTC Land-Use Committee meeting on Oct 2, Twelve Oaks, 3411-3437 Foothill and 2817 Montrose Ave. There will also be an opportunity for Foothill area residents to bring their own concerns. Contact the CVCA at crescentavalleycommunityassn@gmail.com with questions and for Zoom meeting information.

All are welcome.

CVWD Holding Community Meeting

The CV Water District will be hosting a community meeting on the evening of tonight, Thursday, Oct. 26 at 6 p.m. This meeting will provide an opportunity to discuss the upcoming Goss Canyon No. 2 Reservoir Rehabilitation Project on Goss Canyon Avenue with staff members and the contractor. Local residents are invited to join us for discussion and refreshments.

The meeting will be held in front of the Goss Canyon Reservoir site at the top of Goss Canyon Avenue (at the cul-de-sac) in La Crescenta from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

La Crescenta Library Holding Book Sale

The Friends of La Crescenta Library will be holding a book sale in the meeting room at the La Crescenta Library, 2809 Foothill Blvd. Over 4,000 pre-read books and audio materials will be for sale at next to nothing prices.

A “members only” pre-sale takes place on Friday, Oct. 27 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. (may join at the door) and the public is invited on Saturday, Oct. 28 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Rosemont Preserve: Immersion in Nature

The community is invited to spend mindful, intentional time at the Rosemont Preserve doing what the Japanese call shinrin-yoku or forest bathing. This is a unique opportunity to slow down and be with Mother Earth by walking slowly through the area. Those who cannot sit on the ground should bring a portable chair or cushion; others should bring layers on which to sit.

RSVPs are requested; the group size is limited to 15. Please RSVP to Rosemontfriends@gmail.com. The Preserve will stay open until 10:45 a.m.

The Preserve is located at the north end of Rosemont Avenue, just past the chain link fence. Please park at Two Strike Park – 5107 Rosemont Ave. – and not in front of neighbors’ homes. Those with mobility issues requiring a closer parking spot can contact the Friends of the Rosemont Preserve at rosemontfriends@gmail.com.

This event is free to the public and suitable for all ages. Rain cancels event. Sorry, no pets please.

Shredding Day Drawing Near

Shredding Day, the yearly event sponsored by Northwest Glendale Homeowners Association where confidential documents are securely shredded while you watch, will be on Saturday, Nov. 4 from 9 a.m. to noon. It is open to everyone.

The shredding truck will be in the parking lot behind Grandview Presbyterian Church, 1130 Ruberta Ave., between Glenoaks Boulevard and Fifth Street. There is a TV camera for viewing the process.

NWGHA members get three boxes free and pay $8 per box thereafter. Non-members pay $8 a box. Residents can join at the event and get the three boxes free.

For information, call (818) 754-8274.

Trunk or Treat at CV Sheriff’s Station

The CV Sheriff’s Station will be hosting its annual Trunk or Treat event on Saturday, Oct. 28 from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. The event will be at the station, 4554 Briggs Ave. in La Crescenta, and is free for all who attend. There will be a car show where participants ghoulishly decorate their vehicles. Kids will be able to trick or treat from car to car. There will also be games, music and a costume contest. Finally, a movie will be playing for the little ones.

All are invited to bring their chairs, blankets, costumes and candy buckets. It is going to be a fun family event! Those with questions can contact the Community Relations sergeant at (818) 236-4019.

Nominations for the CVHS Athletic Hall of Fame

Nominations for the CVHS Athletic Hall of Fame for this year are being accepted through Nov. 6. Those who would like to nominate someone or a specific team can submit their nominee along with supporting information (sports accomplishments, awards, etc.) during their time at CV to Thirdler@gusd.net. All nominees will be presented to the Hall of Fame Committee for consideration. No name will be accepted without supporting information.

Candidates must have competed or coached for the athletic program at CVHS and have competed at CVHS five years or more prior to the date of induction.

Each year any person nominated but not inducted shall be up for consideration the following year.