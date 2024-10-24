Crime blotter

Oct. 17

1100 block of Foothill Boulevard in La Cañada Flintridge, a woman reported that as she crossed the street at the location a light colored four-door vehicle approached behind her and stopped. The vehicle had stopped on the northeast side of Foothill Boulevard and Hill Street facing north. A woman, Suspect No. 1, was sitting in the front passenger seat and asked her for directions to a grocery story. The woman began to give her directions when Suspect No. 1 gave her two “Apple earbuds” and told her it was in appreciation for her help. Suspect No. 1 also placed a yellow necklace around the woman’s neck, again stating it was a gesture of appreciation. A male, Suspect No. 2, kept talking to the woman while Suspect No. 1 put the necklace around her neck. The woman stated she did not want these appreciation items. The suspects drove away from the area; it was then that the woman realized her gold necklace with a heart shaped diamond was missing.

Suspect No. 1 was described as a Hispanic female about 25 years old with black hair in a ponytail. Suspect No. 2 was described as a Hispanic male, about 25 years old with black hair and clean-shaven. The theft occurred at 12:30 p.m.

Oct. 16

4700 block of Palm Drive in La Cañada Flintridge, a woman reported viewing her surveillance camera footage at 3:16 a.m. and her vehicle car door was closed. About an hour later she saw her vehicle’s driver side door and trunk were open. The vehicle had been left unlocked.

Several items were stolen between 3:16 a.m. and 4:16 a.m.

Oct. 15

4900 block of Palm Drive in La Cañada Flintridge, several items were stolen from a vehicle overnight.

2600 block of Foothill Boulevard in La Crescenta, deputies responded to a burglary call. Surveillance footage revealed three suspects entered the store. Suspect No 1 was described as an adult in his/her 30s, wearing a blue ball cap, white shirt and blue jeans. Suspect No. 2 was described as an adult in his/her 30s wearing a blue long sleeve shirt with a white logo printed on front and blue jeans. Suspect No. 3 was described as an adult in his/her 40s. Suspect No. 1 entered the store pushing a black shopping cart, Suspect No. 2 entered the store pushing another shopping cart and Suspect No. 3 joined them in the store. Suspects No. 1 and No. 2 went to the aisles that held alcohol. They began placing them into the carts. Suspect No. 3 walked toward a rear emergency exit. Suspects No. 1 and No. 2 pushed their cart full of alcohol and other items through the emergency exit. Suspect No. 3 was carrying multiple bottles of stolen merchandise. The three suspects got into a four-door white sedan and drove away from the area.

The theft occurred at 9:17 p.m.