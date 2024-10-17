FROM THE DESK OF THE PUBLISHER

Home Sweet Home

It was a sweet but sad goodbye on Sunday morning when my son and I drove his brother, his fiancée and their three girls to the airport for the flight home to Raleigh. They had stayed at my house for 10 days and within that time they went to a Halloween adventure at a local theme park, celebrated one of the girls’ second birthdays, went to Carved at Descanso Gardens (which was amazing), traveled to SeaWorld in San Diego and went on a harbor cruise. Though it sounds like a whirlwind trip it was actually quieter than last year’s visit!

The time I spent with them was precious. It reminded me how much family matters and I was grateful Steve and I were able to put them up.

However, I’m sure they’re as glad to be home as I am to have my house back. Having people in the house can be overwhelming – it seemed I was always making sure the kitchen sink was empty and the gate around the pool was always locked … things I don’t necessarily have to worry about when it’s just Steve and me. But I so enjoyed just sitting with them on the back deck, enjoying a cocktail and talking about the day.

They will be missed!

_______________________________________

On Friday I was one of 35 women honored as a Woman Achiever by Business Life Magazine. The recognition luncheon was held at Noor in Pasadena.

The luncheon was wonderful and the room was filled with so many accomplished women and their supporters! Among the honored was the general manager of Burbank Water & Power, the vice president of Advancement at Cal Poly – Pomona, a realtor, an attorney and storeowners – Kim Kelly and Kris Kline of Merle Norman Cosmetics – Montrose! Even a local news anchor – Lynette Romero of NBC Channel 4 – was honored.

Not only were previous honorees present but I was happy to welcome at my table fellow honorees Kim Kelly and Kris Kline, Chris Waldheim, Mary Pinola (who nominated me), my husband Steve, Helen McDonough and Lisa Yeghiayan of Massage Envy in Glendale.

It was a dynamic afternoon that I was proud to be a part of. Thank you, Business Life Magazine! You can read more about the day in the story written by Ruth Sowby on page 7 of today’s paper.

________________________________

Finally, I want to again thank those who have donated to the recovery of CV Weekly and the CV Chamber of Commerce. Our GoFundMe page (https://gofund.me/0f90b728) has received donations and local folks unfamiliar with GoFundMe have sent in money to help. I was reluctant to approach the community for help but am so grateful I did.