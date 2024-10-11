Rosemont Preserve Restoration Day

The community is invited to the Rosemont Preserve Restoration Day on Saturday, Oct. 12 from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. to help protect the natural habitat at Rosemont Preserve. Volunteers will be removing invasive, non-native plants, watering newly planted natives and doing some trail maintenance. Wear sturdy shoes, comfortable clothes and garden gloves (long pants and sleeves are recommended). Tools will be available.

The Preserve is located at the north end of Rosemont Avenue, just past the chain link fence. As street parking is limited, please park at Two Strike Park, 5107 Rosemont Ave. Those with mobility issues who require a closer parking spot should contact RosemontFriends@gmail.com.

This event is free to the public and suitable for all ages and no reservations required. Rain cancels event. Sorry, no pets please.

For further information, contact the Friends of the Rosemont Preserve at RosemontFriends@gmail.com.

King Named Grand Marshal of Rose Parade

The Pasadena Tournament of Roses® announced this week that Billie Jean King, sports icon and champion for equality, will serve as the grand marshal of the 2025 Rose Parade® presented by Honda. Tournament of Roses President Ed Morales made the announcement on the front steps of the Tournament House as King made an entrance to Elton John’s hit song “Philadelphia Freedom” – a song written in her honor. King’s selection as grand marshal ties seamlessly into this year’s parade theme: “Best Day Ever!” celebrating life’s best moments.

As grand marshal, King will ride down Colorado Boulevard, ushering in the new year, and participate in the pre-game ceremony at the college football playoff quarterfinal at the 111th Rose Bowl Game®.

Supervisor Barger To Speak On Ballot Propositions

County Supervisor Kathryn Barger will be the guest speaker at Northwest

Glendale Homeowners Association’s annual meeting on Oct. 16 to discuss two important county ballot measures.

Measure A would raise the county sales tax to help fund homelessness efforts. Measure G would raise the number of supervisors from five to nine and have the county chief executive be elected instead of appointed by the board.

The meeting begins at 7 p.m. at Brand Library Auditorium, located in Brand Park, 1601 W. Mountain St. in Glendale. Also on the agenda will be updates on Glendale projects and the election of its board of directors. Non-members are invited to attend.