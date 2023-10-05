CV Weekly Office Closed

The offices of the CV Weekly, 3800 La Crescenta Ave. #206, will close early on Friday, Oct. 6. The office will close at 1 p.m.

Oktoberfest This Saturday

The community is invited to the 44th Annual Montrose Oktoberfest in the 2200-2400 blocks of Honolulu Avenue from noon to 10 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 7. There is no entry fee, plenty of live entertainment and all types of food and beverage available for purchase.

BoS Vote to Support Film Industry

Last week the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a motion introduced by Supervisor Kathryn Barger and co-authored by Supervisor Lindsey P. Horvath that will examine how the County can support the film production industry and keep it anchored in the region.

The vote took place during a timely window of opportunity. Coming on the heels of this past Sunday’s announcement by union leaders and Hollywood studios that a tentative agreement was reached, the motion specified concrete steps that Los Angeles County’s Dept. of Economic Opportunity, in consultation with FilmLA, will complete in the coming weeks.

Tax incentives, reducing the County’s regulatory and zoning barriers for the development of additional production space, payroll and local sales tax reductions, and the potential creation of a creative economy evergreen capital development fund are all on the table, among other strategies.

The County will also explore developing a fee waiver program for lower impact and/or student productions that shoot in the County’s unincorporated areas, and an analysis of how vacant, underutilized County properties can be used for shared production space.

Rosemont Preserve Open Gate Morning

An “open gate” event is taking place at the Rosemont Preserve on Saturday morning, Oct. 7. This is a chance for residents to visit the Preserve and wander the trail at their own pace and enjoy the tranquil setting, the wildlife and the natural beauty. Photographers: bring your camera to capture the morning light and citizen scientists, bring your iNaturalist and Merlin apps to identify birds and add wildlife sightings!

The gate will be open from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., and Friends of the Rosemont Preserve Committee members will be available to answer questions and present this community resource.

The Preserve is located at the north end of Rosemont Avenue, just past the chain link fence. As street parking is limited, please park at Two Strike Park (not in front of neighbors’ houses) at 5107 Rosemont Ave. Those with mobility issues who require a closer parking spot should contact the Rosemont Preserve Committee.

Those planning on walking the trails should wear sturdy shoes and bring water to drink.

This event is free to the public and suitable for all ages; no reservations required. Rain cancels. Sorry, no pets please.

For further information, contact the Friends of the Rosemont Preserve at RosemontFriends@gmail.com.

Trunk or Treat at CV Sheriff’s Station

The CV Sheriff’s Station will be hosting its annual Trunk or Treat event on Saturday, Oct. 28 from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. The event will be at the station, 4554 Briggs Ave. in La Crescenta, and is free for all who attend. There will be a car show where participants ghoulishly decorate their vehicles. Kids will be able to trick or treat from car to car. There will also be games, music and a costume contest. Finally, a movie will be playing for the little ones.

All are invited to bring their chairs, blankets, costumes and candy buckets. It is going to be a fun family event! Those with questions can contact the Community Relations sergeant at (818) 236-4019.