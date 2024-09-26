Rose Court Finalists Announced

Before the final round of interviews, the 28 finalists for the 2025 Rose Court presented by Citizens Business Bank took a group photo on the front steps of Tournament House. Applicants from 49 Pasadena area schools participated in the interview process and seven of the finalists will be named to the 2025 Rose Court on Monday, Sept. 30.

The Tournament of Roses has a long-standing tradition of celebrating educational excellence and continues the legacy by providing each Rose Court member with a $7,500 academic scholarship.

The Rose Court also engages in personal development programs aimed at improving public speaking and presentation skills, building self-confidence and refining etiquette. Members of the Rose Court are given numerous opportunities to get involved in the community, make meaningful contributions and network with local leaders. Being part of the Rose Court offers a wealth of benefits, including joining an organization committed to hands-on volunteer work, finding ways to give back to the community, honing public speaking skills and fostering personal growth and self-assurance.

Volunteer members of the Tournament of Roses’ Queen & Court Committee made their selections based on a number of criteria including academic achievement community and school involvement, public speaking ability and youth leadership.

The 2025 Rose Court will ride down Colorado Boulevard in the 136th Rose Parade® presented by Honda and attend the college football playoff quarterfinal at the 111th Rose Bowl Game® presented by Prudential, both on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025.

The 28 Rose Court finalists are: Isabella Villavicencio, Mayfield Senior School; Ashlyn Pimental, Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy; Giavanna Folda, San Marino High School; Briar Bryant, Flintridge Preparatory School; Isabella Jackson, Alhambra High School; Simone Ball, Arcadia High School; Faith Perez, Pasadena City College; Anna Shore, Pasadena City College; Katherine Kammas, South Pasadena High School; Gabriela Sanchez, Gabrielino High School; Saniyah Brunston, John Muir High School; India Garcia-Robb, South Pasadena High School; Lara Georgian, Mayfield Senior School; Gabriella Gamboa, Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy; Parisa Bryant, Maranatha High School; Lindsay Charles, Westridge School; Amishi Mahadev, South Pasadena High School; Ariel Thio, Temple City High School; Olivia Lopez, Pasadena High School; Kate Kelly, La Cañada High School; Piper Scherbert, Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy; Sophia Page, Mayfield Senior School; Lisette Parker, Maranatha High School; Ella Bradley, Los Angeles County High School for the Arts; Malini Pradhan, Flintridge Preparatory School; Margaret Dillard, La Cañada High School; Mona Dillard, La Cañada High School and Violet Marino, Marshall Fundamental Secondary School.