Park Survey – Let Your Voice be Heard

By Mary O’KEEFE

Representatives from the County of Los Angeles Dept. of Parks and Recreation recently held their annual park and community meeting at Crescenta Valley Park. The purpose of the meeting was to hear opinions from those who use the park about what they would like to see at their park. The audience discussed programs that worked and those that didn’t work.

There were several seniors at the meeting who liked the programs the park offered; however, they were concerned about the new programs for younger children that would be added. Their concerns focused on the space allocated in the community room for so many diverse programs.

Park representatives told the audience they agreed with many of the comments but urged them to share their concerns on the annual survey, which is the best way to expand existing programs and create new programs.

The park has numerous programs including: 2024-2025 Everybody Plays, a drop-in recreation program that continues now through May 23, 2025 and takes place Monday through Friday from 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. for ages 7 to 17. Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to noon [excluding holidays] an arts & crafts program and senior yoga are offered. In addition, special events are offered, like Trick or Treat Village on Oct. 25 from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

These programs are free to the public.

CV Park is located at 3901 Dunsmore Ave; anyone with questions can call (818) 249-5940.

The park managers emphasized the importance of completing the annual survey. This will be the best way to let the Los Angeles Board of Supervisors and the County of Los Angeles Dept. of Parks and Recreation know what the community wants offered at their parks.

Click on the QR code on the flyer or go to www.cvweekly.com to find the survey. For any questions on how to get to the survey contact the park at (818) 249-5940 or CVW at (818) 248-2740.