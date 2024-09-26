CVCA Meeting Tonight

The Crescenta Valley Community Association will have its monthly meeting tonight, Sept. 26. This month the meeting is in person in the community room of the La Crescenta Library. Glendale Community College representatives will give a presentation at 7 p.m. on the details of ballot Measure GCC and the fall activities on campus. Also on the agenda is a presentation by representatives from Episcopal Communities Services regarding the proposed building plan for Twelve Oaks.

Also on the agenda are updates on project proposals in the valley. The library is located at 2809 Foothill Blvd. Contact the CVCA at crescentavalleycommunityassn@gmail.com with any questions. All are welcome.

Community Invited to Celebrate Dunsmore Anniversary

Dunsmore Elementary School is having a carnival on Friday, Sept. 27 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on the school grounds in celebration of its 75th anniversary.

The event will include carnival games, food booths and attractions for children and adults of all ages. While admission is free, tickets will be required for food and games, ensuring a fun-filled evening for the entire community.

A photo of current students and alumni takes place at 5:30 p.m. Dunsmore Elementary invites all former students and staff from different decades to celebrate generations of Dunsmore pride.

Dunsmore Spirit Gear 75th Anniversary T-shirts will be available for purchase, featuring a logo designed by one of Dunsmore’s students.

Dunsmore Elementary School is located at 4717 Dunsmore Ave. in La Crescenta.

The Birds of the Rosemont Preserve

Due to the efforts of Jodhan Fine, a student collaborator via a partnership with Arroyos Foothills Conservancy and Occidental College, the field trip curriculum has been expanded to include the avifauna of the San Gabriel Foothills.

Experience this new curriculum on a tour of Rosemont Preserve with Jodhan Fine. It will be held on Saturday, Sept. 28 from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Participants will learn more about identifying birds, how they have adapted to the local climate and the intricacies of the relationships between humans and birds.

Bring binoculars and consider downloading the free Merlin bird app in advance by accessing https://merlin.allaboutbirds.org/download/. Be sure to download Merlin’s “US: West Coast” bird information.

CVTC Accepting Candidate Applications

CVTC acts as a liaison between local community and local government. CVTC communicates the direct concerns and thoughts of local residents and also relays information to the local community from local government.

The CVTC is accepting candidate applications for a seat on this important community body.

For more information and to download an application visit www.thecvcouncil.com. Deadline to submit is Oct. 8; the election is Nov. 8-9.

Applications open for Brand Associates 2025 Dance Series

Applications are currently open for the 2025 season of the Brand Associate Dance Series. Started in the 1960s, The Brand Associates Dance Series presents top dance companies from Southern California performing site-specific work in non-traditional, outdoor performance spaces around Brand Library & Art Center. Dance companies with at least five years of experience who present an educational, site-specific, outdoor dance program appropriate for all ages are encouraged to apply.

Applications are open through Sept. 30. Groups with diverse backgrounds are strongly encouraged to apply.