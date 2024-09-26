FROM THE DESK OF THE PUBLISHER

Reviewing the History of the CV Weekly – Part 2

If you remember, last week I shared with you the beginning of the history of the CV Weekly that I talked about in a presentation to the La Crescenta Woman’s Club. I’d like to finish that up today.

I was debating about what to put on the front cover of the first issue of the Crescenta Valley Weekly … then the Station Fire broke and I knew what would be on the front cover.

My husband Steve has been active in the CV Sheriff’s Station for decades, including as a volunteer on patrol when the Station Fire took off. He took an incredible photo of the profile of a fireman holding his hat in front of a burning gazebo. That shot was what I used for the first issue of the paper. In fact, that first paper was the only time in 15 years that I had a photo-prominent front page. It was also the only time in 15 years that the paper was delivered on a Friday rather than a Thursday. Why? If you lived up here during the Station Fire, then you remember that many local streets were cordoned off; I couldn’t deliver the paper on Thursday as I intended.

In 2009, I printed and had delivered 25,000 papers every week. I wanted people to wake up every Thursday to having the CV Weekly in their driveway. Over the years that number has been whittled down. Thankfully, those who had come to expect – and love – the CV Weekly paid the annual subscription price to continue to have the paper delivered. These included my neighbors Jerry and Mary. On the very first day, Jerry came by with a check for the subscription … and they’ve never waivered in their support of the paper.

We still deliver the paper and I encourage you to set up a subscription so we can deliver it to your house. Call the office at (818) 248-2740 and speak to Rachelle to make those arrangements.

Over the years, CV Weekly has hired people to deliver the paper rather than having a service do it. I felt it was important to hire local people, to put some money into their pockets. Right now, in fact, we have an opening for a delivery person. If you’re a night owl, consider earning some money and give the office a call. Rachelle can answer any questions you have regarding the delivery route.

We introduced the community to The Finest, our version of the best of. It lets readers share who and what they think are the best services in the area. We had to put The Finest on hold for five years due to COVID but this year we re-introduced The Finest, a magazine I’m proud of.

So that’s a snapshot of the CV Weekly – our roots. I am grateful to the community for its ongoing support.