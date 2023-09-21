GPD Makes Another Arrest Connected to the YSL Flash Mob at the Americana

On September 20, the Glendale Police Department and the U.S. Marshals Apprehension Task Force, in conjunction with the Organized Retail Crime Task Force, arrested 21-year-old Brianna Jimenez of Los Angeles in the 300 block of Slauson Avenue in Los Angeles. Jimenez was arrested in the company of previously arrested YSL Flash Mob suspect, Ivan Ramirez (23), of Los Angeles.

Jimenez, Ramirez, along with alleged co-conspirators Ziona Famoso (18) of Compton, Alana Hart (18) of Los Angeles, Jordan Harris (18) of Los Angeles, Jason Smith (18) of Los Angeles and Kip Henry (33) of Los Angeles have pending charges that include robbery, burglary and grand theft.

The YSL robbery occurred on August 8th at the Americana at Brand. This crime and others in the region led to the formation of the Organized Retail Crime Task Force, a collection of agencies combining resources to eliminate this plague that has taken over the region.