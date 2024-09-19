Reviewing the History of the CV Weekly

On Monday night I had the pleasure of sharing the story of the Crescenta Valley Weekly with members of the Evening Section of the La Crescenta Woman’s Club. The ladies (many who I know) were so welcoming and it felt very easy telling them about the CV Weekly then staying to hear some of their club business.

First off, I want to tell you that though the La Crescenta Woman’s Club is over 100 years old (established in 1911) the clubhouse will be celebrating its 100th birthday in 2025. The Woman’s Club plans to host a community affair early next year to invite in the public to share its history and show off its lovely clubhouse.

This dynamic group of ladies is a quiet but strong organization from which many in our community benefit. For example, its October 13 fundraiser – Soles4Souls – is not only a chance for folks to drop off shoes that will be recycled. Soles4Souls, according to its website, “turns shoes and clothing into opportunities for education and employment so [people and communities in need] can have a more hopeful future.” By supporting this organization it can better reach these goals.

In addition, the LCWC also provides scholarships to local high school seniors who hope to attend college or trade school. I invite you to check them out at https://lacrescentawomansclub.org/.

On Monday I talked about the CV Weekly. I love talking about the paper – how it came to be, the response by advertisers and the community, and what the future may hold.

I thought I’d share a little bit of that history with you.

I started the Crescenta Valley Weekly in 2009 after the local paper I previously worked for was closed. I went home and said to my husband Steve that we needed to start a newspaper. He said we had enough money set aside to either start a newspaper or redo the kitchen. (Hint: I still have the ugliest kitchen in La Crescenta.)

I didn’t create any “buzz” about the paper being launched because my primary competition was the Glendale NewsPress – which was owned by the deep pockets LA Times – and I didn’t want resources – whether financial or personnel – being poured into the Crescenta Valley.

Thankfully Mary O’Keefe came aboard the newly launched Crescenta Valley Weekly.

I wasn’t sure what to put on the front page of the paper, which I planned to launch on Thursday, Sept. 3. Then the Station Fire broke and I knew what would be on the front cover.

Next week I’ll share some more details about my talk at the La Crescenta Woman’s Club.