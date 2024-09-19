General Meeting of CVTC

The Crescenta Valley Town Council next meets tonight, Thursday, Sept. 19 at 7 p.m. in the community room of the La Crescenta Library, 2809 Foothill Blvd. in La Crescenta.

Reports will be given by representatives of local civic organizations and a presentation will be given by the LA County Office of Cannabis Management.

All are encouraged to attend.

Friends of Rockhaven Annual Meeting Ice Cream Social

The Friends of Rockhaven is having its annual meeting/ice cream social on Saturday, Sept. 21 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Rockhaven property (enter through the gate on Pleasure Way). RSVP by calling (747) 688-0311 or email friendsofrockhaven@gmail.com.

Final Presentation in Speaker Series

The final presentation in the CV Cares Speaker Series will be on Sept. 24 when Kristen Gilliland, Ph.D. presents, “The Impact of Stress on Substance Use on the Developing Brain.”

This free event will be at Sadler Hall of St. Luke’s of the Mountains, 2563 Foothill Blvd. at 6 p.m.

For more information, visit TheImpactFoundationLA.org/CVcares.

CVCA to Meet Sept. 26

The Crescenta Valley Community Association will have its meeting on Thursday, Sept. 26, in person this month, in the community room at the La Crescenta Library. Glendale Community College representatives will give a presentation at 7 p.m. on the details of ballot Measure GCC and the fall activities on campus.

Also on the agenda are updates on project proposals in the valley. The library is located at 2809 Foothill Blvd. Contact the CVCA at crescentavalleycommunityassn@gmail.com with any questions. All are welcome.

CVTC Accepting Candidate Applications

CVTC acts as a liaison between local community and local government. CVTC communicates the direct concerns and thoughts of local residents and also relays information to the local community from local government.

The CVTC is accepting candidate applications for a seat on this important community body.

For more information and to download an application visit www.thecvcouncil.com. Deadline to submit is Oct. 8; the election is Nov. 8-9.

Applications open for Brand Associates 2025 Dance Series

Applications are currently open for the 2025 season of the Brand Associate Dance Series. Started in the 1960s, The Brand Associates Dance Series presents top dance companies from Southern California performing site-specific work in non-traditional, outdoor performance spaces around Brand Library & Art Center. Dance companies with at least five years of experience who present an educational, site-specific, outdoor dance program appropriate for all ages are encouraged to apply.

Applications are open through Sept. 30. Groups with diverse backgrounds are strongly encouraged to apply.