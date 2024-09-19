Council Approval Results in Confusion

By Julie BUTCHER

Early in Tuesday night’s meeting of the Glendale City Council, staff and members of the public were confused by the process by which the Council approved “a professional services agreement with Architectural Resources Group for preparation of the East-West Glendale historic context and survey, the North Glendale historic context update and survey, and surveys for the proposed Cleveland Knoll historic district for a not-to-exceed amount of $323,470” without allowing the public to comment on the implications of creating the new historic neighborhood districts.

“I’m very disappointed,” Allan Durham addressed the Council. “Many people were here to speak on Cleveland Knoll, and it got pulled and then it did not get pulled. This has been on the agenda for days. Everyone left, including the new president of The Glendale Historical Society and eight residents of Cleveland Knoll. I wondered why this was on the agenda prior to being heard by the HPC (Historical Preservation Commission).”

The authorization of funds moves the evaluation process forward. The Council did not act on the creation of historic districts and will review criteria for considering properties for inclusion as “historic.”

The Council took final action changing the method it utilizes to appoint members of the city’s boards and commissions.

“All members of all boards and commissions have been (technically) removed,” city attorney Michael Garcia explained. Council members will interview in two-member panels candidates who complete an application. The agreed-upon nominees will then appear on the Council agenda for approval. The Council also acted to add a process for filing complaints against members of the civic bodies.

Councilmember Vartan Gharpetian continued to oppose the change, noting that he will be making his nominations publicly.

“I hope my colleagues will be fair in nominating people who are right for our commissions,” he said. “I think this process is not a fair process in general; I think it’s grossly unfair.”

Next the Council entertained a policy discussion of possible additions to the city’s rental rights portfolio. Following a lengthy PowerPoint presentation, each councilmember offered feedback and input.

“It seems like some of these are solutions in search of a problem,” Councilmember Ardy Kassakhian said. “I don’t believe it’s our responsibility as a city to intervene in legal proceedings.” Kassakhian expressed his support for a permanent Landlord-Tenants Committee “as long as it’s balanced.”

Councilmember Gharpetian wanted the item to be “received and filed” (no action taken) as he believes there is “too much government in everything we do.”

“I don’t know what the city would do with notices of eviction,” Councilmember Ara Najarian weighed in, adding that the courts are “very circumspect” with regard to the details of eviction notifications. Najarian said that he would consider some sort of oversight of evictions resulting from reported renovations; he opposes offering financial or legal assistance to renters. Regarding the creation of a new commission, Najarian indicated that he “wouldn’t want to give any of the authority to make policy to an appointed commission and if you’re not going to give them significant power, having a commission isn’t worth it.”

Councilmember Dan Brotman prefers increased funding to the city’s Homeless Services Team to shore up its homeless prevention and rapid rehousing programs and favors providing some legal assistance. There is a “fundamental power imbalance” between tenants and landlords and Brotman believes it is a function of government to “try to address that.”

Mayor Elen Asatryan prefers ad hoc committees to a new commission and wants to explore “some kind of legal assistance or partnership with another organization.”

Greg Astorian spoke on behalf of the Glendale Association of Realtors opposing any notification requirements based on privacy concerns.

“We litigated the issue of rent control back in 2018 and that Council set a cap of 7% – in August of 2023, then-mayor Brotman said that he has no interest in rent control.” Astorian urged the Council to remain “committed to what we already have that is working.”

Staff reported on a survey the city conducted among Beeline bus riders regarding improvements to the transit line’s bus stops. Of the 252 survey participants, 96% feel safe waiting for a bus. The bus stop amenities they want most are: improved schedule and route information, hopefully in real time; more shade; more shelters; more benches; better signage, including maps and wayfinding; no smoking signs.

There are currently advertising and city-owned bus shelters at 116 spots; 37 places for potential bus shelters and 226 stops without sufficient space for a shelter. City staff proposed installing 37 shelters at the stops with space for them, purchasing electronic bus route displays for all of the Beeline bus stops, and testing one possible shade source for the bus stops without room for more extensive amenities.

Councilmember Kassakhian shared his San Diego vacation photos showing more creative bus benches and shade umbrellas and urged staff to explore creative approaches. He also voted to move forward with the plans that were presented.

“I love that we took input from people who actually ride the bus,” Kassakhian said. The $1,071,000 cost for the new bus shelters and displays can be covered by a state grant and matching local funds.

Councilmember Brotman emphasized the need to plant trees along with building new bus shelters.

Earlier in the meeting, the Council recognized Sept. 27 as Native American Day and proclaimed Sept. 15 to Oct. 15 as Hispanic Heritage Month.

“We are an awesome and diverse city of many cultures,” Mayor Asatryan beamed. “Glendale is home to the largest immigrant population in all of California … more than LA. It is something to be proud of. Over 50% are actually foreign-born.” The mayor added that celebrating the city’s diversity means “not only issuing proclamations but figuring out how to work together.”

Mayor Asatryan also announced that she attended the ribbon cutting on Citrus Crossing, a 126-unit affordable senior housing project.

“Tenants were so excited and people spoke about the ease of working with city staff. I’m proud of the city’s investment in affordable housing,” Asatryan said.

City Clerk Suzie Abajian announced National Voter Registration Day was on Sept. 16 and urged potential voters to go to https://registertovote.ca.gov/. The last day to register to vote in California in order to vote in the Nov. 5 election is Oct. 21. Same-day voter registration is available in California and those voters will be given a provisional ballot on Election Day.

Representatives of the Glendale Environmental Coalition told the Council that Wednesday, Oct. 2 is California Clean Air Day (https://www.cleanairday.org/) and that everyone is encouraged to take one or more simple actions to clean the air.

The Northwest Glendale Homeowners’ Association announced two events: its annual meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 16 at 7 p.m. in the Brand Park Auditorium featuring Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger; and its annual Shredding Day event on Saturday, Nov. 2 at Grandview Presbyterian Church, 1130 Roberta Ave. from 9 a.m. to noon. Members can shred three boxes of financial documents for free; others cost $8 per box.

At a special meeting of the Council, staff presented options for added neighborhood code enforcement services using overtime temporarily and exploring adding staff in the longer term. Community Development director Bradley Calvert reported that a more detailed action plan will come to Council later this fall but that in the meantime staff wanted Council input in advance of that. For example, according to Calvert, the city’s ban on gas-powered leaf blowers went into effect on Sept. 1 and the city has already received 31 complaints.

“There’s not a lot we can do about it,” Calvert told the Council.

Jackie Gish called into the meeting to encourage enhanced enforcement of the ban.

“The California Air Resources Board says that using a commercial gas leaf blower for one hour produces as much smog-forming pollution as driving 1100 miles in a car” and added “[gas leaf blowers] also pose a large health hazard for the operator.”

Rick Lemmo, president of the Greater Downtown Glendale Association, spoke in favor of more proactive code enforcement.

“Instead of the stick, I think we should be providing a great big carrot,” Mayor Asatryan commented. “We’re passing policies that impact entire industries – whether it’s our restaurants, whether it’s our gardeners, whether it’s our construction workers – without providing the support they need to move into that space. I’m wholeheartedly committed to the end goals of sustainability – but how we get there is where I have an issue.”