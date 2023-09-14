Suspects Arrested Following Parking Lot Robbery

Two juveniles have been arrested in connection with an armed robbery that occurred in an In-N-Out Burger parking lot.

On Sept. 6 at about 7:10 p.m., Burbank police officers saw a black Mercedes-Benz SUV speed away from the area of In-N-Out Burger (761 N. First St. in Burbank). Officers attempted to stop the vehicle; however, the driver fled southbound on the Interstate 5 Freeway. Officers did not initiate a pursuit.

A short time later, Burbank police were notified of an armed robbery that occurred in the parking lot of In-N-Out, and that the suspect vehicle description matched the Mercedes-Benz seen earlier.

Police officers responded and interviewed two victims who reported being robbed at gunpoint by two masked suspects. Personal property was stolen from the victims in the armed robbery.

Officers investigating the crime later located the suspect vehicle, which was abandoned in the City of Glendale. Witnesses in the area reporting seeing two people who matched the robbery suspects’ descriptions run from the vehicle onto a neighboring elementary school campus (Benjamin Franklin Elementary; 1610 Lake St. in Glendale).

A perimeter was established with the assistance of the Glendale Police Dept. A search was performed using police K-9s from both Glendale PD and Burbank PD. During the search, one of the suspects was located but refused to comply with officers’ commands. The suspect was ultimately bitten by a Glendale police K-9 before being taken into custody. The second suspect surrendered to officers and was taken into custody.

Officers performed a comprehensive and detailed search of the school campus and the area where the suspects were taken into custody with the assistance of an article-detecting K-9. No weapons were found. However, evidence linking the suspects to the robbery was found, including the victims’ property.

The suspects have been identified as a 15-year-old male and a 16-year-old male, both residents of Los Angeles. Both were arrested on suspicion of armed robbery and transported to a juvenile detention facility.

Formal charges are pending review by the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.