Community Fun at ‘Touch A Truck’

On Saturday, Sept. 16 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., those who are fascinated by (or just interested in) the big trucks that are seen throughout the area can visit the annual “Touch A Truck” event at the Elks Lodge in Glendale.

Admission is free to this family event.

The Elks Lodge is located at 120 E. Colorado St.

Rosemont Preserve Open Gate Morning

An “open gate” event is taking place at the Rosemont Preserve on Sunday morning, Sept. 17. This is a chance for residents to visit the Preserve and wander the trail at their own pace and enjoy the tranquil setting, the wildlife and the natural beauty. Photographers: bring your camera to capture the morning light and citizen scientists, bring your iNaturalist and Merlin apps to identify birds and add wildlife sightings!

The gate will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., and Friends of the Rosemont Preserve Committee members will be available to answer questions and present this community resource.

The Preserve is located at the north end of Rosemont Avenue, just past the chain link fence. As street parking is limited, please park at Two Strike Park, 5107 Rosemont Ave. Those with mobility issues who require a closer parking spot should contact the Rosemont Preserve Committee.

Those planning on walking the trails should wear sturdy shoes and bring water to drink.

This event is free to the public and suitable for all ages; no reservations required. Rain cancels. Sorry, no pets please.

For further information, contact the Friends of the Rosemont Preserve at RosemontFriends@gmail.com.

Russ Giguere of The Association Guest Speaker of Historical Society of the CV

Russ Giguere of The Association will be the guest speaker at the Sept. 18 meeting of the Historical Society of the Crescenta Valley.

Giguere joined The Association in 1964 playing rhythm guitar. He served as an integral part in The Association’s sound for the next six years, riding to the top of the music charts and traveling across the country. They opened some of the biggest venues in the United States to some of the very first sounds of rock and roll, including the legendary 1967 Monterey Pop Festival, the same festival that featured Jimi Hendrix, Ravi Shankar, The Who, Grateful Dead, Buffalo Springfield, The Byrds, The Mamas and the Papas and so many more.

In 1970, Giguere left The Association to pursue a solo career. He rejoined The Association in 1979 and went on to perform with them in the 1984 Happy Together tour with The Turtles, Gary Puckett and Spanky and Our Gang, as well as Dick Clark’s last national tour in 1989. He retired from the band at the beginning of 2014.

In March 2020 – just when things were being shut down for COVID 19 – he released a memoir, “Along Comes the Association: Beyond Folk Rock and Three-Piece Suits.”

All are invited to this free event with Russ Giguere. Enjoy musical memories followed by Q&A with Giguere. He will be speaking at the Center for Spiritual Living-La Crescenta, 4845 Dunsmore Ave. (at Santa Carlotta Avenue) at 7 p.m.

Off The Leash Provides Pet Food

Off the Leash & better Together Forever have teamed up to provide strking WGA and SAG-AFTRA members and IATSE and Teamsters who are also affect a free bag of peto food every momth while supplies last.

Contact (818) 293-5290 or visit shopofftheleash.com (under Picketing Pets).

Fall 2023 Hybrid In-Person/Online Basic CERT Training

The Glendale Fire Dept. is hosting a free hybrid in-person/online basic CERT (Community Emergency Response Team) training on Oct. 4, 14, & 21. The CERT program educates volunteers (ages 16-plus) about disaster preparedness and trains them in basic disaster response skills, such as fire safety, light search & rescue, team organization and disaster medical operations.

To sign up, visit https://bit.ly/GlendaleCERTFall2023.