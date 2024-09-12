Rosemont Preserve Restoration Day

The community is invited to the Rosemont Preserve Restoration Day on Saturday, Sept. 14 from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. to help protect the natural habitat at Rosemont Preserve. Volunteers will be removing invasive plants, watering newly planted natives and doing some trail maintenance. Wear sturdy shoes, comfortable clothes and garden gloves (long pants and sleeves are recommended). Tools will be available.

Then on Sunday, Sept. 15 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., an “open gate” event takes place. This is a chance for residents to visit the Preserve and wander the trail at their own pace and enjoy the tranquil setting, the wildlife and the natural beauty. Photographers: bring your camera to capture the morning light and citizen scientists, bring your iNaturalist and Merlin apps to identify birds and add wildlife sightings!

Friends of the Rosemont Preserve Committee members will be available to answer questions and present this community resource.

The Preserve is located at the north end of Rosemont Avenue, just past the chain link fence. As street parking is limited, please park at Two Strike Park, 5107 Rosemont Ave. Those with mobility issues who require a closer parking spot should contact RosemontFriends@gmail.com.

These events are free to the public and suitable for all ages and no reservations required. Rain cancels event. Sorry, no pets please.

For further information, contact the Friends of the Rosemont Preserve at RosemontFriends@gmail.com.

Applications open for Brand Associates 2025 Dance Series

Applications are currently open for the 2025 season of the Brand Associate Dance Series. Started in the 1960s, The Brand Associates Dance Series presents top dance companies from Southern California performing site-specific work in non-traditional, outdoor performance spaces around Brand Library & Art Center. Dance companies with at least five years of experience who present an educational, site-specific, outdoor dance program appropriate for all ages are encouraged to apply.

Applications are open through Sept. 30. Groups with diverse backgrounds are strongly encouraged to apply.