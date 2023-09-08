Robbery on Honolulu Avenue

Just after 8 a.m. on Friday, GPD dispatched officers to the 2800 block of Honolulu Avenue to investigate a robbery. A suspect entered a business, demanded money and brandished what the victim believes was a gun. The suspect fled with less than $300 cash.

Unfortunately, the victim did not immediately call the police when the suspect left. GPD was unaware of the robbery for an unknown period of time. Once notified, officers were dispatched code three (lights & sirens) but were unable to locate the suspect(s) upon arrival.

No injuries reported. Detectives have not released suspect information, photos or video.