News from the Desk of the Publisher

It Does Take A Village

My granddaughter was sick last week – nothing serious but her preschool didn’t want her fraternizing with the other children until she was better. So I had the chance to watch her on Thursday last week and on Monday this week.

While I was watching her she thankfully apparently felt fine because she was running around like a crazy girl, making the dog on edge and keeping me on my toes.

My son and his wife both work, as does my son’s mother-in-law; however, between all of us we had childcare covered. It occurred to me that indeed it does take a village to ensure the success of a venture, regardless if it’s babysitting or undertaking a new business.

Earlier this month I shared the news that I have assumed the role of president of the CV Chamber of Commerce. The role is daunting, to be sure, but the number of people who have stepped up to lend a hand is impressive. Another example of “It takes a village.”

On Aug. 18, I was one of more than 170 people who headed to Healy Hall for a night of bingo. I also had the chance to call the first game of the night – a bonus game that CV Weekly sponsored. After retaking my seat and looking around the room, I realized there were some people who were there for no other purpose than to win some bucks. However, the majority of the people were there to support the local posts of the American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars, hosts of the game. It was a lively night with a lot of winners – whether bingo winners or those who had their number pulled as part of the raffle. After the evening ended, many people stayed behind to help clean up Healy Hall, collapsing and putting away tables and chairs and sweeping the floor. Another example of being part of “a village” that comes together for the betterment of the whole.

I could go on with examples of the support that is needed to ensure the ongoing success of an organization: Prom Plus relies on the support of the community at its many fundraisers (on-campus barbecues at CV High School, for example and, of course, at the main event itself), the chambers of commerce rely on the enthusiasm (and generosity) of local businesses to host monthly mixers and several non-profit organizations look to the generosity and giving nature of community members to participate in food drives. Even the CV Weekly, definitely a for-profit business, experienced the support of the community when COVID hit and our revenue stream dried up. Readers came out of the woodwork to give us money so we could keep the doors open – something I will forever be grateful for.

We are lucky to be part of this “village” and I hope you will not pass up the chance to help one of the many organizations who definitely need your help.